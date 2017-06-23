Coyotes add 3 players to cap wild week

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson, of Sweden, carries the Stanley Cup to center ice during a Stanley Cup championship banner raising ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, in Chicago. The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in a trade with the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old Hjalmarsson had spent his entire 10-year career with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo