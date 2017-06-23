Sports

June 23, 2017 10:09 AM

Boxer Jermain Taylor fails to appear at court hearing

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

An Arkansas judge has ruled in favor of the cousin of world champion boxer Jermain Taylor regarding a 2014 shooting incident after the former Olympian didn't appear at a court hearing.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s3BGiB ) reports that Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including those related to a shooting that left his cousin Tyrone DaWayne Hinton in critical condition.

Hinton filed a lawsuit against Taylor in 2015 seeking compensatory and punitive damages for medical bills related to the shooting.

Taylor's representatives told a Pulaski County Circuit judge Thursday that Taylor was in Florida, with no money and no intention of attending his hearing in Little Rock.

A trial date to determine the amount Taylor owes Hinton will be scheduled.

