North Dakota men's hockey recruits include NHL-level talent

Two NHL draft picks are among eight players who have signed letters of intent to play hockey for the University of North Dakota next season.
Forward Collin Adams from Brighton, Michigan, was drafted last year by the New York Islanders in the sixth round, 170th overall. He's spent the last two seasons with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Goalie Peter Thome of Minneapolis also was drafted in the sixth round last year, No. 155 by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played for three USHL teams last season.
Another recruit is forward Grant Mismash of Edina, Minnesota. He's ranked 24th among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau for this year's draft, which is this weekend.
