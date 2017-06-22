Magic draft Florida State's Isaac with sixth overall pick

The Orlando Magic selected forward Jonathan Isaac with the sixth overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, then took 7-foot-2 center Anzejs Pasecniks with 25th overall pick.
Pasecniks may not be with the Magic long. He could be moved along with one of their second round picks as the Magic already have a crowded frontcourt with two quality big men in Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo.
Whatever moves they make, the youthful Magic face the challenge is climbing out of the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.
"My first impression is that we're young and we just got younger," Isaac said. "There's a lot of room for growth, and there's a lot of things to do to grow."
The 6-foot-10, 210-pound Isaac averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.53 blocks, while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field in his only season at Florida State . He led all Atlantic Coast Conference freshmen in rebounding and blocked shots last season and earned a place on the All-ACC Freshman Team and was All-ACC Honorable mention.
The versatile Isaac will need to get stronger in his transition to the NBA. However, his build and his game compares favorably to Kevin Durant as Isaac can create his own offense like the lean Golden State Warriors forward. Isaac has also drawn comparisons to New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis.
There were reports that the Magic might take explosive North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith with their first pick in the draft after the Boston Celtics took Jayson Tatum off the board with the third overall pick. But the Magic's revamped front office went with the longer and athletic Isaac .
Isaac, who is a good perimeter shooter and can post up, will likely back up Aaron Gordon at power forward this season.
"The dream has come true, now it's about getting to Orlando and focusing on how I can make the team better, how I can come in and be of assistance."
This is the first draft for the Magic's newly hired president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and his general manager John Hammond. The Magic need scoring and shooting after missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Orlando is coming off a disappointing 29-53 season during the Frank Vogel's first year as head coach. Former general manager Rob Hennigan was fired immediately following the 2016-17 campaign.
The Magic still have the No. 33 and No. 35 picks in the second round, but they could deal at least one of those picks.
