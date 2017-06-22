Giants video gives Bay Area a ‘Game of Thrones’ makeover

A newly posted video by the San Francisco Giants recasts the Bay Area in the style of the opening of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
The video, posted to the team’s Facebook page, celebrates an upcoming Game of Thrones Night at AT&T Park on July 20. The promotion also features a “House of Pence” bobblehead giveaway featuring outfielder Hunter Pence on the show’s Iron Throne.
Like the opening of the HBO fantasy series, in which castles, colossal statues and buildings rise like clockwork mechanisms from a map of Westeros, the Giants video features familiar Bay Area landmarks – like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and, of course, AT&T Park – emerge as the show’s theme music plays.
Posted Wednesday, the video already has 243,000 views on Facebook.
The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres in July on HBO.
