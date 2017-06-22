Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr produced some impressive stats in 2016, and since winning the job as the team's starting quarterback.
June 22, 2017 7:57 AM

Derek Carr signs huge contract extension with Raiders

Looks like Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr is getting his wish to be a Raider for life.

Carr has been in contract negotiations with the Raiders, with news this week that he was looking at a big-time agreement that would give him about $25 million per season.

This morning, Carr posted a message Twitter seeming to confirm the deal was done: “Business done! Let’s just play now!!!”

According to NFL.com, Carr signed a five-year $125 million extension, which elevates him “over Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as the league's highest paid player in terms of average money per year.”

Carr was recently named to the Top 100 NFL Players List.

