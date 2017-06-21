Oakland Athletics shortstop Cliff Pennington gestures as seagulls land on the field in the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 8, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
June 21, 2017 7:33 PM

An MLB team’s new strategy to keep seagulls off the field? Falcon McFalconface.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

The Oakland Athletics are one of MLB’s worst teams when it comes to attracting fans to games.

Some of that can be blamed on the Athletics’ old and decrepit stadium, the Oakland Coliseum, which was built in the 1960s and regularly regurgitates sewage. Some of that can be blamed on the A’s missing the World Series for 26 years and counting. And a small part of it might be the seagulls.

You see, the Athletics play just off San Leandro Bay in Oakland, so there is a constant stream of seagulls that flock to the team’s stadium and even onto the field of play. It’s become such an issue for the team that a fan asked the franchise’s president, Dave Kaval, about it on Twitter.

And sure enough, the team has revealed in this past week a new kite shaped like a falcon designed to keep the seagulls at bay.

Of course, this being an opportunity to engage with the fans, the Athletics invited people to vote on the new kite’s name, and of course, this being an internet poll, the moniker “Falcon McFalconeface” won.

Ever since the notorious Boaty McBoatface won an internet poll to be the new name of a British research vessel, imitators have popped up across the board. Most infamously, when a group seeking to bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego asked fans to vote on a name, Footy McFooty Face was the runaway winner, only for the organization to confirm that, no, the team would not be named that.

Falcon McFalconface, however, is very much real and in action, as of the past week, and even has an official Twitter account, @mcfalconface. Whether or not the kite turns out to be an effective deterrent against the gulls, however, is still unknown, per MLB.com, though that hasn’t stopped the team from celebrating already.

