Live Coverage: Tour of California comes to Modesto for start of Stage 2

9:20 a.m.: Here’s what’s happening right now in downtown Modesto ...
8:40 a.m.: The Tour of California has arrived in downtown Modesto.
Setup is well under way this morning for Stage 2 of the 575-mile race throughout California.
I and J streets in Modesto already are closed. If you’re trying to get to downtown via H Street, there are minor delays.
There’s lots to do downtown starting at 9:30 a.m. with the free Lifestyle Festival near the start line in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts on I and 10th streets. The Festival ends at 1:30 p.m.
The Breakaway from Cancer Walk also goes from 10:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. That will be in downtown, too.
Marcel Kittel of Germany won the first stage on Sunday in Sacramento.
The race starts at 12:10 p.m. in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts. After two “neutral” circuits in downtown, the drivers head out beneath the arch to Paradise Road before heading out Carpenter Road to Patterson and then San Jose through Del Puerto Canyon.
