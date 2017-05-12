Local Digest: Stanislaus golfers 2nd at Regionals, NCAA-bound

Three weeks ago, the Cal State Stanislaus golf team was unranked and faced an early end to its season.
Today, the Warriors prepare for the NCAA Division II National Championship after a torrid run. They’ll travel to Kissimmee, Fla., for their first nationals appearance since 2013.
Stanislaus, thanks to a clutch 5-under-par third and final round, leapfrogged three teams to finish second at the D-II West/South Regionals at Stockton’s Brookside Country Club. The Warriors totaled 19-under 845, 11 strokes behind victorious Cal Baptist. Also advancing were Cal State East Bay, Western Washington and Cal State Monterey Bay.
The nationals will be held at the Reunion Resort near Walt Disney World on May 22-26.
Stanislaus had to win the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship to qualify for regionals. The Warriors came through with their third league title in the last four years, and now they’re back at the NCAAs.
The final push was led by Stanislaus’ Ash Patel (70-68-68 – 206), who tied for sixth on the individual chart. John Burke (72-72-68 – 212), who carded two eagles during the final round, was 19th. The Warriors also were helped by Chad Kubes (215), Jahaan Nargussi (217) and Jordan Koelewyn (218).
Stanislaus positioned itself by firing a 15-under second round to move into fifth place.
The Warriors placed ninth in the nation in 2013. Their best finish at D-II came in 2002 when they placed second, one stroke behind Rollins.
Tennis
Modesto teen wins title – Modesto High sophomore Coby McCaig and partner Hellman Zhao of Alhambra won four straight matches to capture the 16-year-old doubles title at the USTA National Level 3 Tournament last week at Anaheim.
