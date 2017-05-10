Bowling: What happens in Vegas – USBC announced new league designations

New league designations were announced at the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Convention held recently in Las Vegas.
The USBC has been studying the effect lane conditions have on league averages in an attempt to make sure a bowler’s average is a true reflection of a bowler’s ability. Currently a league can either be a Sport league or a Standard league. Sport leagues use more difficult oil patterns and adhere to strict rules regarding lane oiling. Averages are generally lower in a Sport league so a conversion table is used to adjust the average upwards to compete fairly in non-sport or Standard tournament or league. Standard leagues use a ‘house’ oil pattern which vary at every bowling center but tend to be an easier shot. Standard league averages are substantially higher than “sport” averages, hence the reason sport averages are adjusted upwards.
In research done by USBC, some leagues don’t use an official Sport shot, but use a variety of patterns instead of a Standard shot.
Averages in these type of leagues are somewhat lower giving the bowler an unfair advantage in leagues or tournaments. Because of this, a new designation has been establish to cover the gap between Sport and Standard.
The new designation is called Challenge and it will have its own conversion table to compete in Standard events. In the 2017-2018 league season, a league will have to declare one of the three designations: Standard, Challenge or Sport. For this past season, USBC will look at league averages and if there is a discrepancy in averages between leagues, some leagues will be assigned a Challenge designation and averages will be adjusted using the Challenge conversion table.
Other highlights from the convention include the annual presentation by Bowler to Veterans Link (BVL) and the Susan G. Komen “Bowl for a Cure” program. BVL raised over $925,000 last season bringing its total since its inception in 1942 to over $50 million. California was the top state with a contribution of $108,500 and Stockton was recognized as the Best Small Local Association with an average contribution of $9.28 per member. “Bowl for the Cure” fundraising efforts allowed USBC to present a check for over $550,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
The Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament is this coming Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Check in and potluck start at 9 a.m.
The summer league program is gearing up to start next week and will run through the end of August. Local bowling centers are offering a complete line-up of beginner to advanced, handicap and scratch leagues. Spots are open for singles, couples, or teams in youth, adult, and senior leagues. For Yosemite Lanes, contact Wayne at (209) 524-9161 or at www.yosemitelanes.com. For McHenry Bowl, contact Theresa or Raymond at (209) 571-2695 or at www.mchenrybowl.com.
The end-of-league tournaments are making their annual showing this week. The Pot of Gold Tournament will be rolling at Yosemite, and is open to all leagues participating in the Pot of Gold program. At McHenry, the ‘38th Annual Tournament of Champions’ for winning teams and the ‘24th Annual Cellar Dwellers Tournament’ made up from the last place teams both run at McHenry.
Next Sunday the final round of the PBA Elias Cup Finals for the LL Bean PBA League will be telecast on ESPN at 10am. The two remaining team out of the field of eight will vie for the championship. The Dallas Strikers- Captain Tommy Jones and the Portland Lumberjacks – Captain Wes Malott will face-off in Singles, Doubles and a Baker Trio worth one point each and a five person Baker team finale worth three points. In case of a tie, a one-ball sudden death roll-off will decide the winner. In addition to the Elias Cup finals, the PBA will announce the Mark Roth Most Valuable Player for the PBA League.
MCHENRY BOWL ADULT LEAGUES
MIXED MATCH POINT: Gary Pattee 268/1006, Karen French 241/816.
MONDAY MADNESS: Arnold Fidalgo 256/659, Raquel Shaw 207/545
DEL RIO: Gary Pattee 256/683, Sheila Puscizna 190
TUESDAY TRIPLES: Adrian Davolas 256, Mike Swickard 673, Kelly Lebherz 240/641
PARAMOUNT: Jason Showalter 263/687, Dee DiDomenico 212, Cristina Robillios 539
WEDNESDAY VETS: Raymond Whitler 277, Jerry Windmueller 661, Barbara Pong 180/477
MIDWEEK MADNESS: Will Hackett 266, CJ Hackett 642, Char Moscato 201/591
RENO MIXED: Ron Myers 252, James Brodie 651, Barbara Fuller 198, Janice Guenther 551
WED MIXED FIVE’S: Freddy Irvin 279/730, Bre Sandoval 577, Alicia Anderson 212
PIONEER: Sharon Sumner 199/533
CITY EMPLOYEES: Austin Hancock 260/704, Beth Jones 244/659
FEDERAL: Tony Moss-247/695
SUBURBAN: George Doo 267, Joey Coppedge 662, Karen Sanders 204, Tina Cantaloube 492
BLACK OAK LADIES: Raquel Shaw 244, Jamie Marksman 643
BLACK OAK CLASSIC: Brett Cleary 285, Brandon Bates 1,038, Brittany Marckese 246/897
FRIDAY VETS: Mike Swickard 247, Ray Swickard Sr. 650, Angie Bosio 189, Barbara Pong 499
WEEKENDERS: Gary Baker 280/722, Michelle Brasher 233/598
MCHENRY BOWL SENIOR
FRIENDLY VILLAGERS: Damian Fernandez 202/567, Lillian Hall 182, Nancy Maag 487
YOUNG AT HEART: George Vieths 233/552, Terry McChesney 552, Margo DosSantos 190/454
CROSS POINT: Edison Tierra 267/729, Janet Spooner 212/540
PRIME TIMERS: Leonard DosSantos 245/585, Charlotte Scott 183, Barb Wilderson 475
YOSEMITE LANES DAY LEAGUES
VETERANS: Bob Neuerburg 280, Carl Elvik 766, Pat Akins 176/527
JALOPY SENIORS: Royce Sappenfield 246, Charlie Nishiguchi 637, Marcie Ingalls 194/554
YOUNG AT HEART: Cliff Marecau 279/761, Kathy Ely 200/534
GOLDEN AGE: Charlie Nishiguchi 279, Ken White 719, Patricia Kirschman 191/538
NATIONAL SENIORS: Willie Ereso 257/634, Roxanne Grubb 209/558
STAIKOFF: Jeff Warner 300/752, Jennifer Braham 204/576
SAN JOAQUIN: Matt Browning 245/664, Maggie Equia 181/523, Amanda Byers 186
BLACK OAK CLASSIC: Ron Gilbert 300, Michael Bartlow 799, Sharon Aronson 254/695
COMET: Chris Hackett 256/713, Virgina Higle 216, Gina Claxton 216, Bonnie Garber 216/610
TOWN & COUNTRY: Tony Cordova 279, Will Wilcox 761
GUYS & GALS: Gary Riley 258/723, Barry Dias 258, Tina Munson 256, Michelle Brasher 550
TELCO: Cody Hardman 754, Andre Barry 299
MEXICAN AMERICAN: Jerry Witherhall 268, Andre Barry 694, Tori Young 246/652
GALLO INDUSTRIAL: Rick Arnold 300, Norm Wiggins 758, Sharon Aronson 248/697
ROAD RUNNERS: Eric Hawkins 214/405, Stacy Dent 146/266, Taiana Boone 150
MAJORS: Will Garber 299/780, Tina Munson 245/689
SUNDAY FUN MIXERS: Chuck Quiring 288, Bill Hackett 729, Stepahny Walton 266/661
