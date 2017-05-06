Saturday’s Modesto area college results

Local
Stanislaus St 3, East Bay 1 (7 inn)
Stanislaus
000
030
0
—
3
9
1
East Bay
000
001
0
—
1
5
1
Robbie Devries, Jarrett (6), Nick Voumard (7) and Ethan Utler; Nick Sergi, Derek Oetken (5), Joshua Kubiske (7) and Zach Perugi. WP – Devries (2-2). LP – Sergi (2-3). S – Voumard (15).
Stanislaus State (35-16, 23-15 CCAA) – E. Utler 2-3, run, 2B; Adam Nascimento 1-2; Nick Ippolito 2-4, run, RBI, 2B; Kyle Nixon 2-4, run, 2 RBI, HR.
Cal State East Bay (25-24, 16-21 CCAA) – Wyatt Foreman 1-2, bb, 2B; Kris Bartlett 1-3, run, Daniel Goodrich 1-3, sb; Z. Perugi 1-3, RBI; Troy Resch 1-3.
Game 1
Stanislaus St 10, East Bay 1
Stanislaus
013
101
004
—
10
12
1
East Bay
100
000
000
—
1
6
4
Stewart Alexander, Ian Chandler (9) and Nathan Chunn; Brandon Acosta, Alex Leach (6), Ransome Alexander (9) and Matt Cantelme. WP – Alexander (8-3). LP – Acosta (2-2).
Stanislaus State (33-16, 22-15 CCAA) – Gine Franceschetti 2-3, 5 RBI, 2B; Adam Nascimento 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Charlie Gaff 2-4, run, 2 RBI, bb; Nick Ippolito 2-4, run, bb; John Holleran 1-3, RBI, bb.
Cal State East Bay (25-23, 16-20 CCAA) – Daniel Goodrich 1-3, run, bb; Parshall 1-3; Marcus Wise 2-4; Resch 1-4, RBI; Michael Thomas 1-4.
Track and Field
College
CCAA Championships
Late Friday, Saturday
Men’s Results
Team Final Scores: 1. Chico State 242.5; 2. UC San Diego 193; 3. Cal Poly Pomona 143.5; 4. Stanislaus State 119; 5. Humboldt State 64; 6. Cal State LA 44; 7. East Bay 9.
Tack Events (meters) - 100m Hurdles: 1. Ingvar Moseley, CSULA, 14.20. 400m Hurdles: 1. Kelly McConnell, Chico St., 52.75. 100m Dash: Nicholas Johnson, Stan. St., 10.74. 200m Dash: 1. Terrence Gladney, Stan. St., 21.47; 2. N. Johnson, Stan. St., 21.64. 400m Dash: 1. Jared Senese, UCSD, 48.73. 400m Relay: 1. UCSD, “A”, 41.48. 1600M Relay: 1. Chico St., “A”, 3:15.90. 400m Run: 1. UCSD, “A”, 41.48; 4. Stanislaus St., “A”, 41.97. 800m Run: Michael Good, Chico St., 1:53.19. 1,500m Run: 1. Kyle Medina, Chico St., 3:50.31. 3000m Steeple Chase: 1. Connor Fisher, Chico St., 9:08.24. 5000m Run: 1. Will Reyes, Chico St., 14:01.22. 10000m Run: 1. Brandon Ferguson, Cal Poly Pomona, 30:37.07. Decathlon: 1. Lane Andrews, Chico St., 7,263 pts.
Field Events (meters) - High Jump: 1. Raymond Silver, UCSD, 1.98m. Triple Jump: 1. Khalil Felmister, UCSD, 14.99m. Long Jump: 1. Phill Bailey, Chico St., 7.26m. Discus: 1. Paul Bentz, Cal Poly Pomona, 47.41m; 2. Gary Randolph, Stan. St., 46.68. Shot Put: 1. Nolan Nagle, Chico St., 16.00m. Hammer Throw: 1. Eric Bejaran, Stan. St., 55.96m. Pole Vault: 1. Ryan Pust, Stan. St., 4.96m. Javelin: 1. Jason Dunn, Chico St., 63.90m.
Women’s Results
Team Final Scores: 1. Chico State 198.5; 2. San Francisco 153; 3. Humboldt State 138; 4. UC San Diego 107.5; 5. Cal Poly Pomona 66.5; 6. Stanislaus State 59.5; 7. Cal State LA 53; 8. Dominguez Hills 22; 9. San Bernardino 17; 10. East Bay 3
Track Events (meters) - 100m Hurdles: 1. Xjaedah Williams, Cal Poly Pomona, 14.18. 400m Hurdles: 1. Alyssabeth DeJerez, Humboldt St., 1:00.38. 100m Dash: 1. Atiya Harvey, San Francisco, 11.64. 200m Dash: 1. A. Harvey, San Francisco, 23.56. 400m Dash: 1. A. DeJerez, Humboldt St., 54.59. 400m Relay: 1. San Francisco “A”, 45.98. 1600m Relay: 1. San Francisco, “A”, 3:41.94; 2. Stan. St., 3:46.16. 800m Run: 1. Erika Taylor, CSULA, 2:11.88. 1500m Run: 1. Tatiana Gillick, Humboldt St., 4:32.94. 3,000m Steeple Chase: 1. Alex Burkhart, Chico St., 10:24.5. 5000m Run: 1. Hannah Dorman, Chico St., 16:45.65. 10000m Run: 1. Sadie Gastelum, Chico St., 36:11.38. Heptathlon: M. McCay, Humboldt St., 5,128 pts.
Field Events (meters) - High Jump: 1. Ellie Earle-Rouse, Humboldt St., 1.78m. Triple Jump: 1. Marissa McCay, Humboldt St., 12.26m; 6. Mi’Shaye Venerable, Stan. St., 10.87m. Long Jump: Brooke Whitburn, Chico St., 6.17m. Discus: 1. Ariel Oliver, Humboldt St., 50.68m. Shot Put: 1. Alexandra Jones, San Francisco, 14.65m. Hammer Throw: 1. Lindsay McKee, Stan. St., 54.97m. Pole Vault: 1. Taylor Sack, Chico St., 3.70m. Javelin: 1. T. Sack, Chico St., 43.06m.
