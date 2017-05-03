Wednesday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Local
Baseball
High school
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 7, Enochs 1
Enochs
000
001
0
—
1
4
2
Greogri
014
110
x
—
7
9
1
Tanner Shears, Jesse Davis (6) and Jon Silva. Matt Dallas and Austin Turley. WP – Dallas. LP – Shears.
Enochs – Chris Butterfield 1-3 (HR).
Gregori – Tyler Vandermark 2-2 (2b); Zach McCoy 2-3; Colton MacCaughtry 2-3; Brandon Paison 1-1 (2 RBIs, 2b).
JV – Gregori won 6-5. Frosh – Gregori won 6-1.
Central California Conference
Turlock 4, Buhach Colony 3
Turlock
000
310
0
—
4
6
2
Buhach Colony
001
001
1
—
3
8
2
Cameron Martin and Tyler Soderstrom. Lucio Sotelo, Matt Ramirez (3), Roman Gurr (4), Dhehian Tilghman (7) and Ruben Garcia. WP – Martin. LP – Sotelo.
Turlock (16-5, 9-0 CCC) – Alden Morquist (2 RBIs, 2b); Case Pacheco 2-4 (RBI); Justin Hines (RBI).
Buhach Colony (7-16, 2-7 CCC) – Christian Witt 2-4; Dhehlan Tilghman 2-4; Garrett Nishihama 2-3.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Christian 12,
Stoneridge Christian 2
Stoneridge Chr.
002
00
—
2
5
3
Big Valley Chr.
623
01
—
12
8
1
Gabe Tripp, Luke Jenkins (1), Jode Brooks (4) and Ethan Moradzadeh. Justin Bond and Zach Copland. WP – Bond. LP – Tripp.
Stoneridge Christian – Luke Jenkins 1-3 (RBI).
Big Valley Christian – Jarred Thompson 2-3 (4 RBIs, 3 runs, 2b); Zach Copland 1-2 (3 runs); Justin Bond 1-2 (2 runs, 2b); Cole Franks 1-4 (2 RBIs, 2b).
Golf
Local
Escalon Seniors
Men's Flight – Howard Beckstrom 32-6-26; Larry Knight 35-7-28; Lonney Bartels 35-6-29.
Women's Flight – Tami Crim 41-14-27; Judy Eubank 45-14-31.
Tennis
High school
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs (Team)
Division I/Second Round
Gregori 6, Rocklin 3
Singles – Ken Whang (G) d. DJ Sorbrpina 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Kian Shakira (R) d. Ian Felton 6-4, 7-6 (3); Cole Whang (G) d. Quinn McNeely 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Switzer (G) d. Kabir Chitore 7-5, 6-4; Ethan Stanley (R) d. Thai Nguyen 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Darien Bogdovich (R) d. Emilio Takenaga 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles – Helder Serrado/Stephen Granberg (G) d. Freddy Reilly/Jack Russo 6-3, 6-1; Roel Dahuya / Jake Lynch (G) d. KyleClark/Cade Ulrich 6-3, 6-4; Alex Jensen / Harben Mahil (G) d. Alec Hammonds/Ronak Bar 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Enochs 5, Turlock 4
Singles – Davis Griffin (T) d. Sohun Panchal 6-3, 7-6(10-8); Brian Pham (E) d. Ziya Ziya 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-1; George Dominise (E) d. Shayan Nickan 6-1, 6-2; Michael Apostol (E) d. Davi Malek 6-1, 6-0; Eiden Shaboz (T) d. Rajvir Nahal 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Kevin Schmit (T) d. Nathan Pineda 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles – Warren Foote/Jack Greene (T) d. Josh Doyle/Deepan Patel 6-4, 6-3; Anthony Gomez/Alex Walters (E) d. Dylan Brittain/Neema Rashidi 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Alex Cuevas/Sahil Sanghera (E) d. Caleb Hogan/Giva Shahbaz 6-4, 6-4.
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs (Team)
Division III/Quarterfinals
Manteca 6, River Valley 3
Singles – Luvdeep Bal (RV) d. Solman Aniss 7-5, 6-3; Si Hao Tang (M) d. Jimmy Sallebury 7-5, 6-1; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Sameer Gupta 6-1, 6-4; Thomas Tonthat (RV) d. Yok Whai Ma 6-2, 3-6, (11-9); Joseph Poncini (M) d. Christian Ramirez 6-3, 6-2; Mustafa Zazal (RV) d. De’Angelo Caldera 6-7 (4) 6-4, (11-9).
Doubles – Dhillion Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Anthony Flores/Noah Towne 6-1, 6-4; Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzales (M) d. Zane Millang/Ethan Thiara 6-2, 6-4; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Fernando Macias/Armanjot Bhangu 7-5, 6-4.
Livingston 6, Central Catholic 3
Singles – Conor Fenton (CC) d. Isaias Cortes 6-2, 6-1; Angelo Traina (CC) d. Angel Ramirez 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Deigo Jimenez (L) d. Dane Juarez 6-0, 6-0; John Dunn (CC) d. Kevin Castro 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Sam Redmon (L) d. Donald Miller 6-1, 6-3; Enrique Medina (L) d. Will Lyons CC 6-0 6-2.
Doubles – 1. Michael Leon/Harjot Sidhu (L) d. John Houghton/Peter Fogarty 6-0, 6-1; Balpreet Chahal/Slex Aguilar (L) d. Justin Traina/Jack Rice 6-3, 7-6; Luis Muniz Garcia/San Kang (L) d. Ryan Wagner/Will Grimes 6-2, 6-1.
Track & Field
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 76, Beyer 30
1600 – Brigham (B) 5:11.0. 4x100 – Enochs 47.8. 400 – Gomez-Garcia (E) 54.4. 100 – Wright (B) 11.5. 300 H – Zwahlen (E) 51.8. 800 – Lopez (B) 2:15.3. 200 – Montoya (E) 24.2. 4x400 – Beyer 4:10.1. 110 H – Castellanos (E) 15.5. LJ – Mazur (E) 22’0”. TJ – Mazur (E) 42’ 3”. SP – Torres (E) 38’ 1.5”. Dis – Gilmour (E) 126’ 11”. HJ – Hinrikus (E) 5’ 10”.
JV – Enochs 74, Beyer 35.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 94, Beyer 16
100 H – George (E) 17.9. 1600 – Ahmad (E) 6:39.7. 4 x 100 – Enochs 56.7. 400 – Seymour (E) 1:02.3. 100 – Hill (E) 13.1. 300 H – Escamilla (E) 54.2. 800 – Seymour (E) 2:38.7. 200 – Seymour 27.9. 4x400 – Enochs 5:18.2. LJ – Escamilla (E) 12’ 9.5”. TJ – Hackett (E) 25’ 10.5”. SP – M. Williams (E) 28’ 6.5”. Dis – M. Williams (E) 109’ 11.5”. HJ – Tobin 5’ 2”.
JV – Enochs 58, Beyer 28.
