April 30, 2017 3:34 PM

Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Monday, May 1, 2017

Baseball

3:45 p.m. – Gregori at Enochs, Modesto at Beyer, Downey at Davis

4 p.m. – Pitman at Buhach Colony, Turlock at Atwater, Merced at El Capitan

Boys golf

All day – Modesto Metro Conference Tournament (Dryden), Central California Conference Tournament (Pheasant Run Golf Club), Valley Oak League Tournament, Trans-Valley League Tournament (Micke Grove)

2 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Millennium (Old River)

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Sierra at East Union, Kimball at Manteca

6 p.m. – Ceres at Pacheco

