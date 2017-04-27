50th OAA dinner salutes end of an era at SOS Club

The grainy film at the 50th Outstanding Athlete Awards Dinner beamed Rick Barry’s pride.
Scooter Barry, the oldest of Rick’s five basketball-playing sons, netted a clutch free throw with 16 seconds left as Kansas clinched the 1988 NCAA title over Oklahoma. And there was his famous father, one year after he was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame, pumping his fist and acting like any happy dad at any level of play.
“Proudest moment of my life,” said Barry, who was once voted one of the best 50 NBA players of all time.
Barry struck a family theme Wednesday night at the OAA dinner, the last at the soon-to-be closed Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club. More than 560, the largest crowd in many years – including many former winners – gathered one more time to salute the past and honor the present.
Plans are under way for the relocation of the 60-year-old SOS and the continuance of the OAA dinner. The event, however, meant the end of an era at that site, which will be turned into a charter school backed by tennis icon Andre Agassi.
It was a big night for Oakdale. Hannah Chappell, the Mustang graduate and Alabama freshman who won four Sac-Joaquin Section Masters titles and three state medals in the discus, was named the high school girls athlete of 2016. Hanna Holland, another Oakdale product and one of the stars of Humboldt State’s march to the NCAA Division II softball finals, took home the top award in the women’s open division.
Will Semone, the Oakdale running back who set a Stanislaus District record 2,851 yards and scored 35 touchdowns last fall, annexed the top boys prep award. Cheering for him were many of his teammates as the 2016 Mustangs – who won the state 3-A title – were named the Team of the Year.
Jack Walker, 93, the prolific Oakdale track and football coach, was one of the recipients of the Darell Phillips Coaches Award. The other Phillips award went to Modesto’s Jerry Streeter, whose contributions as an athlete, coach and an official span over half a century.
“I’ve had a great time and a great ride,” Streeter said.
Barry said the Golden State Warriors, whom he carried to the 1975 NBA title, will win it again this year. “They’ll win if they play like they’re capable of playing,” he said.
Barry, directing much of his lengthy address toward the finalists, expressed the importance of finding one’s passion.
The Warriors will win (the 2017 NBA title) if they play like they’re capable of playing.
Rick Barry
“Confidence to me is the key to having great success,” he said. “Pressure doesn’t exist in the real world unless you allow it to exist.”
Ja’Quan Gardner, Humboldt State football star and Central Valley graduate, was voted the top men’s open division athlete. He became only the 16th to annex the top OAA awards in both the high school and open divisions. His fellow finalists included former Cal baseball star Brett Cumberland and Modesto Junior College running back Jay Green.
Holland edged women’s open finalists Channing Wilson, the track star from Cal State Stanislaus, and MJC soccer standout Jamilecxth Becerra.
The prep boys finalists were Danny Velasquez (Turlock football), Christopher Ebster (Gregori golf), Santiago Cantu (Patterson baseball) and Jared Rice (Central Catholic football and basketball). Chappell earned the girls prep award over Tiana Jackson (Central Catholic wrestling), Emily Bennett (Oakdale water polo), Nicole Bates (Ceres softball) and Julia Handy (Turlock volleyball).
Inducted to the OAA Hall of Fame were Modesto’s two-time Olympic gold medalist rower Erin Cafaro MacKenzie, NCAA champion long jump champion and MJC coach Gary Ard and longtime Modesto Bee sports writer and columnist Ron Agostini.
Also recognized was the SOS junior handball team which won three national titles last year.
Debra Davis, the Hughson High principal for 30 years, received the Jay Pattee Award for public service. She has served on the Sac-Joaquin Section Board of Managers for 20 years, the longest term of service for any female in section history. Davis also works on various section committees and, in 1986, coached the Hughson girls basketball team to the section D-III title.
Gregori senior Daniel Turn accepted the Tom Mellis Memorial Scholarship, a $2,500 grant from the SOS.
OAA Winners Over the Years
High School
2016 – Will Semone, Hannah Chappell. 2015 – Justin Rice, Sariyah Jones. 2014 – Israel Saavedra, Lindsey Vander Weide. 2013 – Ja’Quan Gardner, Lexi Tubbs. 2012 – Ray Lomas, Gabrielle Maurice. 2011 – Billy Flamion, Faith Makau. 2010 – Kevin Kramer, Shawnee Martinez. 2009 – Isaiah Burse, Brandy Henton. 2008 – Rudy Burtschi, Juliana Santos. 2007 – German Fernandez, Karlee Bispo. 2006 – Louis Bland, Marina Martinez. 2005 – Billy Murphy, Maria Sanchez. 2004 – Lewis Gonzalez, Ashley Walker. 2003 – Deshon Benton, Julianna Uhrik. 2002 – Justin Moye, Omaira Estremera. 2001 – Byron Storer, Brianne Ferguson. 2000 – Chuck Hayes, Reshundra Smiley. 1999 – Luke Bell, Shannon Donnelly. 1998 – Justin Willingham, Wendy Watkins. 1997 – Ryan Carter, Christine Zador. 1996 – Tony Lomeli, Vanessa Morris. 1995 – Josh Ichord, Kari Abbey. 1994 – Oscar Castaneda, Holly Yost. 1993 – T.J. Walker, Sarah Norwood. 1992 – Ryan Green, Jill Endicott. 1991 – Kyle Porter, Suzy Powell. 1990 – Steve Soderstrom, Tisha Venturini. 1989 – John Belew. 1988 – Dana Arnold. 1987 – Christy Pohl. 1986 – Kelly McMurray. 1985 – Tim Baker. 1984 – Raymond Lankford. 1983 – Brad Brink. 1982 – Dennis Wend. 1981 – Lynn Henderson. 1980 – Kirk Barry. 1979 – Carrie McLaughlin. 1978 – Larry Kasinger. 1977 – Rick Arnold. 1976 – Tim Holmes. 1975 – John Azevedo. 1974 – Doug Streeter. 1973 – Arlen Peters. 1972 – Joe Zimmerman. 1971 – Lynn Zwahlen. 1970 – Asvaldo Bertolotti. 1969 – Max Goldstein. 1968 – Rick Jones. 1967 – Balvino Irizarry.
College/Open
2016 – Ja’Quan Gardner, Hanna Holland. 2015 – Kevin Kramer, Gabrielle Maurice. 2014 – Vince Wheeland, Courtney Anderson-Heiner. 2013 – Isaiah Burse, Amanda Pridmore. 2012 – Reggie Jones, Karenee Demery. 2011 – Adrian Oliver, Karlee Bispo. 2010 – Colin Kaepernick, Maria Sanchez. 2009 – German Fernandez, Marissa Drewery. 2008 – Tommy Mendonca, Erin Cafaro. 2007 – Tom Brandstater, Ashley Walker. 2006 – Byron Storer and Bryan Haile, Vanessa Stanfield. 2005 – Ryan Thornberry and Jeff Burda, Breanna Vaughn. 2004 – Chuck Hayes, Chaunte Mitchell. 2003 – Lucais Mackay, Alison Cox. 2002 – Wade Wheatley, Diljeet Mendoza. 2001 – Matt Bettencourt, Shannon Donnelly. 2000 – Mike Thiessen, Barbara Miller. 1999 – Kenny Roberts Jr., Katy Joslin. 1998 – E.J. Jackson. 1997 – Dan Reichert. 1996 – Suzy Powell. 1995 – Mark Garcia. 1994 – Carrie Neugebauer. 1993 – Jimmy Filice. 1992 – Raymond Lankford. 1991 – Tisha Venturini. 1990 – John Kocinski. 1989 – Kirsten Dumford. 1988 – Greg Wakefield. 1987 – Andre Weiglein. 1986 – Dana Arnold. 1985 – Yolande Mavity. 1984 – Doug Burke. 1983 – Dot Jones. 1982 – Jeff Blobaum. 1981 – Tyke Peacock. 1980 – John Rade. 1979 – John Azevedo. 1978 – Bill Hurst. 1977 – Rusty Kuntz. 1976 – Laura Siering. 1975 – Leo Camarillo. 1974 – Frank Duffy. 1973 – Kenny Roberts. 1972 – Ace Berry. 1971 – Claude Terry. 1970 – Joe Rudi. 1969 – Jack McCoy. 1968 – Dave Maggard. 1967 – Ron Whitney.
Hall of Fame
2016 – Erin Cafaro, Gary Ard, Ron Agostini. 2015 – Bob Boswell, Bob Hoegh. 2014 – Doug Burke, Brent Bohlender. 2013 – Suzy Powell, Dan Gonsalves. 2012 – John Azevedo. 2011 – Dick Davey. 2010 – Doug Streeter. 2009 – Raymond Lankford. 2008 – Tisha Venturini. 2007 – Dave Ashleigh. 2006 – Bill Heaston. 2005 – Proverb Jacobs, Visco Grgich. 2004 – Alex Olmedo. 2003 – Bruce Coslet, Ed Maurice. 2002 – Jim Hanny. 2001 – Paul Wiggin. 2000 – Paul Ellman. 1999 – Dean Sensenbaugh. 1998 – Chuck Hughes, Susan Taylor. 1997 – Karl Finch. 1996 – John Rade. 1995 – Bill Werle. 1994 – Jeff Winans. 1993 – Gino Marchetti. 1992 – Bill Heath. 1991 – Paul Larson. 1990 – Jim McDonald. 1989 – Claude Terry. 1988 – Kenny Roberts. 1987 – Joe Rudi. 1986 – Tom Moore. 1985 – Harvey Hand. 1984 – Wilbur Thompson. 1983 – Emerson Spencer. 1982 – John Podesto. 1981 – Dave Maggard. 1980 – Eddie LeBaron. 1979 – Cy Young.
Jay Pattee
2016 – Debra Davis. 2015 – Louie Jordan, Sam LaCross. 2014 – Abe Rojas. 2013 – Ray Baltz. 2012 – Bill Moorad. 2011 – Frank Hart. 2010 – Carl Rice. 2009 – Jeff Hickman. 2008 – Bob Nard. 2007 – Will Keener. 2006 – Jerry Streeter. 2005 – Bob Stuhlman. 2004 – Tomy Lema. 2003 – Jerry Freitas. 2002 – Mike Glines. 2001 – Paul Cooper. 2000 – Ismael Ontiveros. 1999 – Dave Gomes. 1998 – Lee Hampson. 1997 – John Bava, Glen Streeter. 1996 – Bobby Cole. 1995 – Jack Koski. 1994 – Dick Peterson. 1993 – Bill Silva. 1992 – Chuck Hughes. 1991 – Robert Carson. 1990 – Larry Inderbitzen. 1989 – Rev. Michael Kelly. 1988 – Al Brenda. 1988. 1987 – Frank Godinez. 1986 – Bill Stivers. 1985 – Lefty York. 1984 – George Costa. 1983 – Frank Russo. 1982 – Atch Pedretti. 1981 – Ralph Johnson. 1980 – Frank Salas. 1979 – Joe Meyers. 1978 – Leon Lafaille. 1977 – Tom Mellis. 1976 – Dick Windemuth. 1975 – Gil Prouty. 1974 – Herb Staggs. 1973 – Ed Jalli. 1972 – Jim Riddle. 1971 – Tom Moore. 1970 – Geroge Maroney. 1969 – Fred Earle Jr. 1968 – Stan Pavko.
Darell Phillips
2016 – Jerry Streeter, Jack Walker. 2015 – Dick Windemuth. 2014 – Norm Antinetti. 2013 – Kim Duyst. 2012 – Bob Thomason. 2011 – Marty Boer. 2010 – Glen Davis. 2009 – Wayne McGhee. 2008 – Sam Young. 2007 – LeAnn Millar. 2006 – Frank Cuzenza. 2005 – Jim Bowen. 2004 – Don Lanphear. 2003 – Jack Albiani. 2002 – Paul Cornwell. 2001 – Dan Gonsalves. 2000 – Art McRae. 1999 – Brent Bohlender. 1998 – Steve Da Prato. 1997 – Marc Malone.
Team of the Year
2016 – Oakdale football. 2015 – Central Catholic football, Enochs girls wrestling. 2014 – Central Catholic football, Modesto Christian girls basketball. 2013 – Oakdale baseball. 2012 – Central Catholic football. 2011 – Hilmar football. 2010 – Escalon football. 2009 – Modesto Christian football.
