Pro’s prose: The Bee’s Ron Agostini will be inducted into hall of fame

For decades, he’s thrived behind the pen, using a keen eye and mastery of the English language to craft the coolest sports stories.
He’s traveled the world, chasing the headlines that matter most to The Bee’s audience.
Through his eyes, we have experienced Super Bowls, The Masters, the NBA playoffs and the Chandra Levy memorial in the same day, and the rodeo. We have gotten to know Chuck Hayes, Colin Kaepernick, Suzy Powell-Roos and Tisha Venturini, all of whom reached the pinnacle of professional sports.
Ron Agostini has been our bridge, our very best storyteller, a trusted source. In a career that has spanned nearly four decades, his words have impacted millions of lives, including my own.
When I was growing up in Manteca, Ron fostered my love for newspapers. He painted pictures with his words, so precise and clear and fun that even a boy could follow along. He humanized each story, plunging his hook into us, and his three-dot column was the perfect combination of information and entertainment.
I dreamed of working at The Bee, alongside the very best in the business, and today, The Very Best in the Business and I share cubicle space.
Today, we turn the spotlight back on him.
On Wednesday, Ron will step from behind his pen and, for just one night, become part of a story that matters. He will be inducted into the Outstanding Athlete Award’s Hall of Fame at the Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club, along with two of his muses: two-time Olympic gold medalist Erin Cafaro MacKenzie and NCAA champion Gary Ard.
“I’m not worthy,” Ron has said often since learning of the honor.
The OAAs, he says, are about the athletes, the coaches and the teams that define the year. To that end, he has been a tireless advocate of the OAA, working overtime to make sure the right names are announced the night of the banquet.
We all can appreciate Ron’s humility and grace. That’s who he has been – every minute of every day for the past 39 years at The Bee.
But…
His name deserves to be called.
“He has dedicated so much of his time to the community,” said Andy Zipser, longtime volunteer with the OAA. “He’s dedicated 40 years to the OAA and 40 years to The Modesto Bee. Through the highs and the lows, he’s always been there.
“Everyone I’ve talked to, from the parents to the athletes to past Hall of Fame members, they are thrilled he’s getting this award. They’ve all said, ‘It’s about time.’ ”
Testimony echoes through the decades:
Former Bee colleague Glenn Scott, now a professor at Elon University (North Carolina), was there for one of Agostini’s first nights on the Sports desk. Scott says Ron handled irate callers like he would a column on deadline – with poise and professionalism.
Scott recently broke from a stack of term papers to honor the freshly minted Hall of Famer.
“We readers learned to trust an Agostini column to share a story and, better yet, to picture for us the key moments of an event,” Scott wrote in an email. “He became a master of what I’d call slow-motion writing. When he described that critical instant, whether a golfer hunching over a winning putt or a discus thrower ready to unwind, Ron paused the story to let the readers feel the moment and sometimes to hear the thoughts going through the athlete’s head.”
Former Bee managing editor Dave Lyghtle described the ultimate five-tool reporter: “Ron has all the moves. He’s a terrific reporter and an even better writer. Columns, game stories, breaking news, insightful features – there’s nothing he can’t do. Ron’s talent easily could have taken him to high-profile sports jobs in major markets. It’s not hard to imagine him at the San Francisco Chronicle, ESPN or the Golf Channel. That’s how good Ron is. The Bee is lucky to have had him for four decades.”
And Bee Editor Joe Kieta said: “Ron is an amazing journalist and writer, but he’s an even better person. Nobody doesn’t like Ron. People want to talk to him. And that’s precisely what makes him so good at what he does. He’s a legendary reporter and columnist who knows his audience and sources better than anyone. Ron is so deserving of this honor.”
In truth, there are as many interesting stories about Ron as there are those accompanied by his byline or column mug.
Former Bee sportswriter Will DeBoard, now the assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section, recalls a dream round at one of the most exclusive golf courses in the world.
“Several years ago, he did a story on the superintendent at Cypress Point Golf Club. Cypress Point is one of the most exclusive courses in the world, and every hacker in the office asked if he was going to get to play a hole or two. He didn’t play the day of that interview, but the superintendent – who was from Merced – invited him to play out there later that year. He took his father, and members of the family walked the course as they played. I just remember how touched everybody was hearing that story, and even more so a few years later when his father passed away.”
Wrote Tom Holliday, another former Bee sportswriter and fellow Fresno State graduate: “Ron and I and Bee colleague Glenn Scott went on a golfing trip to Scotland in the ’80s. We enjoyed the delights and challenges of Scottish golf. ‘Nae wind, Nae golf,’ we’d say with a smile. One time at St. Andrews, we literally had to chase our scorecard down the fairway.”
For Sports Editor Joe Cortez, Ron’s round at Augusta National stands alone.
“My favorite Ron story is from the time he played in the media round at The Masters. He teed off at No. 15, the famous par-5, and was 220 yards out. He asked his caddie for a 9-iron, figuring he’d lay up in front of the water. The caddie dipped into Ron’s golf bag and offered a 3-wood. Ron, a bit perplexed, figured the caddie misheard the request. Ron again asked for the 9-iron. The caddie, still extending the 3-wood toward Ron, said, ‘How many times are you going to play Augusta National, son?’ Ron thought it over for a moment and replied, ‘Good point.’ Ron missed the hole by about a foot and the ball trickled off the green. He then two-putted for par.”
That story encapsulates Ron’s contributions to the sporting world.
Whether he clutches a 3-wood or a pen, Ron goes the distance, delivering a smooth ride and easy finish.
After all, Hall of Famers don’t lay up.
