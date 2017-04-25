50th OAA dinner begins SOS Club farewell – at its present site

The Outstanding Athlete Awards Dinner always has called the Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club its home, but local sports fans wonder about the future of both.
Wayne Zipser, an SOS member since birth and its current president, maintains the OAA will continue. And plans are being made for a relocation of the SOS.
That’s the plan as the 50th OAA dinner, which honors Stanislaus County’s top athletes, coaches and achievers, holds its farewell renewal at the SOS on Wednesday night.
“We definitely plan to do a dinner again next year,” said Zipser, who serves as the OAA master of ceremonies. “It will be bittersweet (Wednesday night). The sweet part is that it’s the 50th. The bitter part is we won’t be there next year.”
The SOS Club, at one time the city’s exercise and physical training hub, will close this summer after years of declining membership. This year also marks the venerable club’s 60th anniversary.
The 55,000-square-foot property has been sold to the Turner-Agassi Charter Club Fund, anchored by iconic tennis champion Andre Agassi, and eventually will become a charter school.
Zipser said the SOS’ targeted closure date is Aug. 15. The new owners reportedly will remodel the property and hope to reopen with three classes during the summer or fall of 2018. The school’s goal is the eventual expansion to first-grade through high school seniors.
Such is the prelude for the OAA’s final night on the SOS grounds. It promises to be special and more than a little sentimental. Many past honorees are expected to attend.
“People will want to come to the SOS for the last time for the celebration and the event itself,” Zipser said. “It’s all about tradition. The vast majority of our members want to carry on that tradition. No one else does this.”
The club’s membership of about 500, down from a peak of about 2,200 during the 1980s, voted last month to consider relocation sites. While the transition moves forward, the Modesto Junior College West campus has emerged as a potential host for the 2018 OAA dinner.
Meanwhile, the SOS’ portraits of famous athletes decorating its hallways – a bow to the era when the SOS attracted the A-list of sports celebrities on the banquet circuit – will be stored for safekeeping.
“We hope and pray there will be a 51st OAA dinner,” Zipser said.
