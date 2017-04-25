Kadry on Bowling: Decker, Garber take titles at Scratch Championship

Justin Decker and Bonnie Garber took the men’s and women’s titles in the 2017 Scratch Championship bowled at both McHenry and Yosemite.
The field started their first three games at McHenry where Brandon Bates led the men’s side with an 828 set on games of 280, 248 and 300. Brittany Marckese was high for the women’s side with a 724 series on games of 203, 242 and 279.
The field then moved to Yosemite for the final three games.
Justin Decker was high for the men with his 844 set on games of 300, 279 and 265. Sharon Aronson was high for the women with a 690 with games of 237, 205 and 248. The overall top three men and women went into a one-game stepladder final round. For the men the top three were Decker (1,581), Bates (1,540) and Lanndyn Carnate (1,493).
In the men’s roll-off, Carnate bested Bates 266-195. Carnate then met top seed Decker and the two tied at a 257. After matching ball for ball for seven best-ball tie-breaking frames Decker carried a strike and Carnate left a solid 10 pin for a nine count.Decker claimed the win.
The top three women were Marckese (1,355), Aronson (1,295) and Bonnie Garber (1,241). Garber bested Aronson in a 254-201 match. She then met Marckese and took the title after a 246-182 match.
Both Decker and Garber will be honored at the Modesto USBC Annual Installation and Awards Dinner later this year.
Joyce and Eddie Lewis teamed up with David Brown to win the Mixed Kegler’s Trio Tournament scoring a 2,507 total. Betty Gerritsen, Ted Langum and David Brown finished second with a 2,456 score. Taking third at a 2,358 was Harley and Susie Brock teamed with Bob Sutton.
Davis Brown and Manny Simas teamed up to win the ‘Any Doubles Will Do’ No-Tap Tournament at McHenry with a 1,721 score. Claude Ham and Marion Roberts finished in the second spot with their 1,696 total. Taking third with a 1,672 was the duo team of Earl Purcell and Janice Guenther.
On Friday, the Yosemite ‘50 & Older’ No-Tap Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Check-in starts at 12:30. The singles tournament will have separate men’s and women’s prize lists.
This Sunday, April 30, the April Scratch 6-Gamer is competing at Yosemite starting at noon. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Oil pattern will be the PBA Tournament of Champions shot. Entry fee is $60. Optional brackets, high game, last game and senior insurance will be available.
Next Monday, May 1, the Ladies Trio Tournament at McHenry will celebrate Cinco de Mayo featuring a Nacho Bar with all the fixings. Bring a Mexican potluck item if you would like. Tournament bowling starts at 9:30 a.m., check-in at 9.
The winter program of leagues ends in the next few weeks and local bowling centers are taking sign-ups for the short summer bowling leagues. Leagues are available for youth, seniors and adults – beginners to advanced – just about any day of the week.
For leagues at McHenry, call 571-2695; for Yosemite, 524-9161; for Manteca Bowl, call 824-2889; and for Atwater’s Bellevue Bowl, call 358-6466.
Three league-ending tournaments will be making their annual showing the week of May 8.
At McHenry, the 38 annual Tournament of Champions and the 24 annual Cellar Dwellers Tournament will be competing. The Pot of Gold Tournament will be rolling at Yosemite during the same time period, and is open to all leagues participating in the Pot of Gold program.
ESPN will be televising the second round of quarterfinals for the LL Bean PBA League at 10 a.m. The first match will pit the Brooklyn Styles team – captain Sean Rash against the Silver Lake Atom Splitters’ captain Chris Barnes.
The second match will feature the Motown Muscle team – captain EJ Tackett against the Portland Lumberjacks’ Wes Malott.
In the first round of quarterfinals last week both matches ended in a one-ball sudden death roll off. The winners were the Philadelphia Hitmen’s Captain Dom Barrett and the Dallas Strikers’ captain Tommy Jones.
Comments