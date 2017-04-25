Modesto area fishing report (4/26/17)

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted. Have a photo of a recent catch to share? Email it to sports@fresnobee.com with “fish photo” in the subject line.
Valley
Lake Don Pedro
The trout action is clearly worth making the trip to Don Pedro, and the bass and crappie bite remains solid. Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing was out for three days during the past week including his special trip for fast-trolling heavy spoons on Saturday.
Said Smith: “It has been a pretty decent bite with rainbow trout to 19 inches taken during the week. We started out on Sunday trying for king salmon for a few hours, but after only receiving a single hit, my clients wanted to catch some of the rainbows that we found on Saturday. We ended up with five decent rainbows for a grandfather and his granddaughter as they only wanted to keep her limit. The water temperature was 62 degrees, and the rainbows have dropped to between 24- and 43-feet deep. I have been running my custom heavy spoons on downriggers in the main lake along the west side after launching out of Blue Oaks.
“The lake is dropping, but it is dropping slowly, and you do not even see a water line from the previous day. The water column is excellent as I could see my Shark weight on the downrigger 10 feet below the boat. There are king salmon on the meter at 100 feet or more but getting them to bite is another story. The best location for kings at this time of year is up the river arm out of Moccasin, but there is far too much debris up the river arm. The rainbows are so fat and chunky that you can’t even get your hands around a 15- to 16-inch fish. The trout are feeding heavily on shad, and they are spitting up whole or ground shad on the decks.”
Bass fishing is good with Pro Worms in 124p or 300 along with Berserk jigs, plastics on a shakey head, or Reaction Innovation’s underspins. Crappie are taken on minjigs or small to medium minnows near structure.
The main lake is clear, but 40 acres of wood has accumulated in the river arm just downstream from the Ward’s Ferry Bridge, and crews are working hard to corral the wood behind a boom. In a normal year, the floating wood will make up only one-fourth of this year’s total. The submerged logs present a hazard to boaters in the river arm in addition to rafters coming down from the Tuolumne River arm. The huge trees are also a danger to the dam, powerhouse, and both spillways. The river arm will remain closed through mid-May when the lake will rise once again through the month of June.
The lake is currently at 82 percent and 800.29 feet in elevation, dropping 30 feet since the spillway was placed into service several weeks ago.
Bonds Flat Road remains closed indefinitely.
Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550;
McClure Reservoir
Lake McClure is hosting the two-day Merced Irrigation Derby Spring Trout Derby this weekend at Barretts Cove Marina, and registration for the event is free. The spring trout derby is normally held at Lake McSwain, but with high water releases out of McClure this spring, the derby has been relocated to McClure. Forms can be completed at any time during the weekend or printed off from www.lakemclure.com.
No registration is required in advance, nor will it be accepted prior to the weekend of the Derby. Prizes from $25 to $500 will be paid for the largest and also for tagged rainbow trout.
Participants are advised to make camping reservations for the weekend by calling (855) 800-2267 or online at the Lake McClure website.
The Merced Irrigation District reported planted trout have been tagged with $25, $50, and $100 tags, and there are also cash prizes for the five largest trout ranging from $50 to $500. The Derby starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will conclude at noon on Sunday with all fish requiring weigh-in at the Barretts Cove Marina.
There are still four gold-tagged rainbows remaining in the lake, and these fish are worth $500.00. There will also be a prize drawing with tickets selling for $1 or 25 for $20, and the drawing will be
held on Sunday at the marina.
The bass bite remains solid with Pro Worms in 124p, 266, or 300 at depths to 35 feet along with River2Sea SWavers in light trout. Finding slightly warmer water is a key as the bait is holding in the warmer pockets. McClure will be hosting two club bass tournaments over the next five weeks.
The lake is at 66 percent and 809.61 feet in elevation, and water releases will no longer be directed by the US Army Corps of Engineers as the lake is at 67 percent of capacity or below. The launch ramps at Barretts Cove South and McClure Point are open.
McSwain Reservoir
There is minimal change at this impoundment with heavy flows running through the spillway of McSwain Dam from upstream Lake McClure. As a result, trout plants are currently on hold, and the annual trout derby for this coming weekend was moved to Lake McClure.
The last plant was October 2016.
There are small park-model rental cabins overlooking the lake that are currently under construction and slated to be open in the coming months. The Exchequer Bike Park will be opened with a constructed cross-country bike loop.
Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.
New Melones
Reservoir/Tulloch
Kokanee have yet to appear, but it is just a matter of time as warm weather is needed to start up the plankton bloom. Trout fishing has been best for trollers working around the mouth of Angels Creek with blade/crawler combinations, kokanee gear, or brightly-colored spoons, spinners, or plugs.
The bass bite remains good with soft plastics, spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, or crankbaits in bluegill patterns as the bass have moved into the shorelines.
Crappie fishing is good around flooded vegetation with minijigs or live minnows under a slip-float dodger. Catfishing continues to improve around submerged rocks with frozen shad, anchovies, sardines, or a ball of nightcrawlers coated with scent. The lake has risen to 83 percent and 1050.54 feet in elevation. The Glory Hole, Angels Cove, and Tuttletown launch ramps are all in the water, but the Tuttletown ramp is still not on the main ramp. Courtesy docks are available at all ramps.
Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383.
San Luis Reservoir
and O’Neill Forebay
In the main lake, striped bass continue to provide sporadic decent action for fishermen fishing from the banks or by boat -when the lake is open between wind storms. The stripers are gearing up for a spawning attempt with a lot of males milting prior to release. The best action has been around the Trash Racks and Romero Visitor Center with P-Line Predator Minnows, Lucky Craft Pointers, or with small swimbaits on an umbrella rig.
Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle said: “The fish are high in the water column from 20 to 40 feet before dropping to 60 feet by mid-day.”
Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the report he got from 10 different anglers was that the bite has been decent at times for trollers with Lucky Craft, Predators and YoZuris at 20 to 40 feet, working the pumps while they were running.
“The pumps attracted fish to the Romero area and some of the flyfishermen had great days in that vicinity, while trollers on Saturday were averaging a few fish per boat-but it wasn’t a steady bite for them. The water temps are running from 60 to 64 degrees and the milting of the males has started. We got five fish to 24 inches by 11 a.m. working the pump area but most of the other boats working the same area weren’t doing much. Since the pumps were shut off Sunday and Monday; it may change things again. A few guys working the banks with lures are doing well at times on shallow fish. The wind is beginning to be a problem now that May is near, so checking on whether the lake is closed or not may save you a long trip,” George said.
Bank fishermen are using cut bait, and a few select anglers are trapping the freshwater grass shrimp for the opportunity for a big striper. The water level has dropped slightly to 97 percent.
In the forebay, Check 12 has been the top location for striped bass with pile worms or anchovies. Anglers will have to go through 20 or so small undersized striped bass before landing a legal 18 incher, but the action is fast. This would be a great option for bring a child fishing, but you have to get their early in the morning as all available elbow room is taken up quickly.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, and Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com at (559) 905-2954. Check San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay wind conditions by calling (800) 805-4805.
Comments