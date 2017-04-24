Sports

April 24, 2017 4:31 PM

Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Baseball

3:30 p.m. – Kimball at Weston Ranch

4 p.m. – Ceres at Pacheco, Patterson at Central Valley, Central Catholic at East Union, Oakdale at Sierra, Ripon Christian at Orestimba, Argonaut at Amador, Calaveras at Bret Harte

Softball

3:45 p.m. – Davis at Enochs, Modesto at Johansen, Beyer at Downey

4 p.m. – El Capitan at Atwater, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony, Merced at Pitman, East Union at Sierra, Hughson at Ripon, Mountain House at Escalon, Calaveras at Bret Harte, Argonaut at Amador, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Atwater at Buhach Colony, Millennium at Big Valley Christian

6 p.m. – Venture Academy at Mountain House

Track and field

3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Modesto, Central Catholic at Sierra

Boys golf

1 p.m. – Atwater at Merced, Buhach Colony at Turlock, El Capitan at Pitman

3 p.m. – Enochs at Downey (Muni), Johansen at Gregori (Creekside), Davis at Downey (Dryden), Ripon at Mountain House, Bret Harte at Amador, Linden at Summerville, Argonaut at Calaveras

Boys tennis

TBA – Enochs, Gregori, Modesto, Davis, Downey, Johansen, Beyer at MMC Singles Tournament; Pitman, Merced, Turlock, Golden Valley, El Capitan at CCC Singles Tournament (Pitman); Ceres, Central Valley, Patterson, Pacheco at WAC Tournament (Livingston); Central Catholic, Manteca, Lathrop, Sierra, East Union, Oakdale at VOL Singles Tournament

3:30 p.m. – Hughson at Ripon, Bret Harte at Calaveras, Argonaut at Summerville, Sonora at Amador

