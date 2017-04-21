Friday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Local
Baseball
High School
Valley Oak League
East Union 9, Sierra 5
East Union
040
030
2
—
9
9
4
Sierra
120
200
0
—
5
6
4
Morones, Souza(5) and Hardcastle. Babauta, Velasco (5)Pina (7) and Pina, Sperbeck (7).
East Union (11-6, 5-3 VOL) – Morones 3-3; Harries (2b); Morenzone (2 RBIs, 2b).
Sierra (10-6, 5-2 VOL) – Jesse Babauta (2 RBIs, 2b); JT Ortiz-Martinez 2-4 (2b).
GOLF
Local
Escalon Lady Chippers
1st Flight – 1st M. McRitchie; 2nd B. Maguire.
2nd Flight – 1st S. Keyser; 2nd L. Perry; 3rd M. Roche.
3rd Flight – 1st M. Gonzales.
Chip-ins – M. Metzler & P. Richichi.
Birdie – S. Keyser #7
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 137, Davis 18
200 Medley Relay – Modesto 1:55.50. 200 Free – Do (D) 2:10.47. 200 IM – Austin (M) 2:21.25. 50 Free – Pallios (M) 23.55. 100 Fly – Yerby (M) 1:06.87. 100 Free – Thompson (M) 55.13.. 500 Free – Pallios (M) 5:21.36. 200 Free Relay – Modesto 1:42.00. 100 Back – Perkey (M) 1:05.62. 100 Breast – Thompson (M) 1:14.81. 400 Free Relay – Modesto 3:53.42.
Beyer 114, Johansen 55
200 Medley Relay – Beyer 2:00.87. 200 Free – James Berry (B) 1:56.99. 200 IM – Berry (B) 2:07.69. 50 Free – Trenton Jones (B) 24.18. 100 Fly – Ben Berry (B) 1:04.41. 100 Free – Jones (B) 53.78. 500 Free – Will Johnson (J) 5:30.92. 200 Free Relay – Beyer 1:37.19. 100 Back – Christopher Corgiat (B) 1:05.54. 100 Breast – Jared Clark (B) 1:15.01. 400 Free Relay – Beyer 3:36.43.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 128, Davis 38
200 Medley Relay – Modesto 2:12.28. 200 Free – Mack Peterson (M) 2:18.71. 200 IM – Yerby (M) 2:44.24. 50 Free – Stien (M) 27.47. 100 Fly – Yerby (M) 1:12.82. 100 Free – Austin (M) 1:01.42. 500 Free – Peterson (M) 6:05.69. 100 Back – Austin (M) 1:11.41. 100 Breast – Wenstrup 1:22.87. 400 Free Relay – Modesto A 4:29.00.
Beyer 117, Johansen 48
200 Medley Relay – Beyer 2:17.85. 200 Free – Christine Berry (B) 2:07.39. 200 IM – Sophia Potochnik (B) 2:50.62. 50 Free – McKenna Berry (B) 29.30. 100 Fly – Bailey Hamilton (B) 1:07.18. 100 Free – Bailey Hamilton (B) 1:00.17. 500 Free – C. Berry (B) 6:08.63. 200 Freestyle Relay – Beyer 2:00.55. 100 Back – Kaylin O'Brien (B) 1:11.31. 100 Breast – Emily Garcia-Cropper (B) 1:22.02. 400 Free Relay – Beyer 4:19.07.
TENNIS
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 6, Modesto 3
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Sohun Panchal 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Noah Raj 6-2, 6-4; George Dominise (E) d. Narpal Sandhu 6-2, 6-1; Michael Apostol (E) d. Austin Zheng 6-1, 6-1; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Kadmiel Gwasira 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-0; Nathan Pineda (E) d. Saad Mirza 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles – Darshan Vijaykumar/Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Josh Doyle/Deepan Patel 6-4, 6-1; Weston Berger/Daniel ChoAhn (M) d. Anthony Gomez/Sahil Sanghera 7-5, 7-6 (4); Alex Cuevas/Alexis Vigil (E) d. Neeraj Sandhu/Nikita Bair 6-2, 6-4.
Records – Enochs (8-5), Modesto (7-6).
