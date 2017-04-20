Sports

April 20, 2017 10:43 PM

At least 26 high school students injured in school bus crash

The Associated Press
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va.

West Virginia State Police say at least 26 high school students and one adult from neighboring Ohio have been injured in a school bus crash.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register (http://bit.ly/2p1Cg2R ) reports the bus carrying football players from Buckeye Local High School in Rayland, Ohio, slammed into a tree Thursday evening.

The students were on their way to watch a football practice at West Liberty University in West Virginia.

State police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The injured students were taken to hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio for treatment. Officials say several students suffered severe injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

State police say there were about 40 people on the bus at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage 1:41

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage
MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini 3:05

MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini
MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini 3:52

MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini

View More Video

Sports Videos