College Roundup: MJC tennis beaten by De Anza in NorCal semis

The Modesto Junior College women’s tennis team was eliminated from the Northern California Team Dual Playoffs on Tuesday with a 5-2 loss at De Anza in the semifinals.
MJC (11-2), the Big 8-South Conference champion, extended two of the remaining matches into a third set when De Anza notched the winning point. De Anza is favored to beat Canada in the NorCal final.
Symone Jacques, the Pirates’ unbeaten singles star, rolled to another two-set victory. She and doubles partner Kaitlyn Mayfield, who’ve lost only once, also were victorious.
“We were the last remaining team from the Big 8,” MJC coach Milan Motroni said. “We were successful in a season where we didn’t know how good we would be.”
The Pirates qualify a large portion of their team to the Ojai State Championships on April 26-30. Jacques, top-ranked in singles, joins Mayfield, Sarah Kellogg and Monica Poole among singles entries at Ojai. Jacques and Mayfield, and Kellogg and Poole advance in doubles.
“We’re predicting Symone will go to the finals. I know we’re booked through Sunday,” Motroni said. “The South does have a lot of talent. It will be competitive.”
Stanislaus beaten in league tournament – No. 2 doubles team J’Ana Diamond and Ebone Qualls picked up Cal State Stanislaus’ only point during a 5-1 loss to 19th-ranked Point Loma at the Pacific West Conference Championships in Surprise, Ariz.
Baseball
Pirates fall in 11th – A back-and-forth game was stretched to the 11th, when Santa Rosa – ranked No. 3 in the state – pushed across the walkoff run for a 9-8 win. Modesto (9-22, 5-14) rallied to an 8-8 tie in the eighth on Anthony Enwiya’s two-run single.
Relief pitcher Drew Stahl went 4 1/3 innings until he allowed the game-ending RBI single by Matt Yokota. Santa Rosa (27-7, 17-5) continues to chase Sacramento in the Big 8 race.
MJC greeted Santa Rosa with four runs in the first, thanks to a three-run homer by Michael McGhee. Enwiya (4-for-5) also singled home a run in the first. Later, Sammy Silva and Ryan Vasquez also drove in runs for the Pirates, who welcome Santa Rosa on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Warriors’ Fitzpatrick honored – Stanislaus State designated hitter and pitcher Austin Fitzpatrick, one of the stars of the Warriors’ three-game sweep over Cal State San Bernardino, was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week.
Fitzpatrick, a junior from Vallejo, hit .400 for the series with a double, home run and three RBIs. He also closed with two shutout innings during Friday’s win. The Warriors (24-14, 14-13) travel to Cal State Los Angeles this weekend.
Comments