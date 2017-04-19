Sports

April 19, 2017 10:01 PM

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Local

Baseball

High School

Dick Windemuth Tournament

St. Mary’s 2, Los Banos 0

Los Banos

000

000

0

0

4

2

St. Mary’s

000

020

0

2

6

0

Kody Cardoza, Julian Arrechavala (7) and Mike Chavarria; Aidan Williams, Nick Vamis (7) and Gianni Bloom.

Los Banos (15-2) – Vince Alvarez 2-3.

St. Mary’s (11-5) – Spencer Helvig (2 RBIs, 2b).

Modesto 6, Hughson 2

Hughson

000

020

0

2

4

2

Modesto

200

103

x

6

12

1

Wyat Kee, Josh McGee (7) and Colin Miller; Carlos Castillo and Cui Arellano. WP – Castillo. LP – Kee.

Hughson (10-7) – Joe Runyan (2b); Armando Espitia (2b).

Modesto (10-9) – Evan Klump 2-4 (2b); R.J. Soria (2b); Castillo 3-4 (2-2b’s, 2 RBIs); Ramsey Dobashi 2-3.

Sacred Heart 10, Big Valley Chr. 0

Big Valley Chr.

000

000

0

3

2

Sacred Heart

080

002

10

6

1

Justin Bond, Cole Franks (5), Zach Copland. Cole, Higa (6) and Ochoa. WP – Cole. LP – Bond.

Big Valley Christian – Brian Scheg 1-3, Ryley McHenry 1-2, Josh Grabowski 1-2.

Sacred Heart – Hansen 2-3 (RBI, 2b); Palomino 2-3 (RBI); Casillas 1-2 (RBI); Gamba 1-1.

Dickens Tournament

Gregori 7, Escalon 5 (Gm. 1)

Gregori

401

000

02

7

10

2

Escalon

100

200

20

5

6

2

AJ MacCaughtry; Branden Pasion (7) and Matt Dallas; Austin Turley (5). Justice Naraghi; Nick Warren (8) and Parker Cosby. WP – Branden Pasion. LP –Nick Warren.

Gregori (19-0) – Matt Dallas 3-5 (2 runs); Colton MacCaughtry 2-4; Brandon Green 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2b).

Escalon – Parker Cosby 2-3 (2 RBIs).

Gregori 5, Cen. Catholic 0 (Gm. 2)

Gregori

201

020

0

5

11

0

C. Catholic

000

000

0

5

1

2

Matt Dallas and Austin Turley. Esocbar and Bray.

Gregori (20-0) – Zach McCoy 2-3 (2 runs, 2b), Colton MacCaughtry 3-3 (3 RBIs, 2-3b’s), Jimmy McClenaghan 1-4 (2b).

Central Catholic – Coragale 1-3.

Turlock 3, Beyer 1 (Gm. 1)

Turlock

100

101

0

3

9

1

Beyer

000

010

0

1

4

1

Bryce Lockmiller, Kayleb Becerra (7) and Case Pacheco. Chase Fetzer, Gavin Rowland (6) and Gavin Rowland, Matt Scott (3), Gonzalez (6). WP – BRYCE LOCKMILLER. LP – CHASE FETZER.

Turlock (10-4) – Aaron Hayner 2-4, CHRIS Steeley 2-4 (2b), Tyler Soderstrom 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2b), Casey Carr (2b), Tate Soderstrom (2b).

Tokay 6, Turlock 3 (Gm. 2)

Turlock

000

011

1

3

7

1

Tokay

040

020

0

6

8

2

Kayleb Becerra, Casey Carr (3), Alex Garcia (5) and Tyler Soderstrom. Josh Lew, Jack Gobel (5), Max Bievins (7) and Dylan Mahurin.

Turlock (10-5) – Mason King 2-4 (2 RBIs), Justine Hines (RBI). Casey Carr (2b), Jacob Becerra (2b).

Tokay – Cory Glassgow 2-3 (RBI, 2b), Joe Heryford 3-3 (RBI), Hugo Valesquez (RBI), Victor Munoz (RBI), Jamie Quesada (RBI).

Golf

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 232, Modesto 246

at Creekside (par 36)

Modesto (3-8) – Chase Rodriguez 44, Nathaniel Tsai 48, Michael Days 49, Matthew Lawler 51, Rohin Malia 54.

Beyer (6-4) – Scotty Lucas 40, Jose Martinez 43, Brady Smith 46, Ethan Zapien 50, Noah Haynes 53.

Gregori 192, Downey 226

at Dryden (par 36)

Gregori (9-0) – Chris Ebster 36, Michael Doll 37, K.J. Dieker 38, Ricardo Diaz 39, Joshua Imatong 42.

Downey (8-2) – Hunter Jones 39, Eric Norris 43, Preston Sousa 44, John Molthon 46, Seth Silviera 54.

Local

Escalon Seniors

Men's Flight – Tom Sckeen 43-12-31, Claude McMillen 41-10-31, Lonney Bartels 38-6-32.

Women's Flight – Sue Whitmer 41-15-37, Linda Spengler 47-14-33.

Tennis

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Davis 5, Beyer 4

Singles – Jun Lin Zhu (D) d. Daiki Yamazaki 6-1, 6-0; Logan Brownlee (D) d. Jason Leung 6-0, 6-1; (Jonathan) Zijun Zeng (D) d. Johnathan Hoyt 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Vaneet Chand (B) d. Jesus Duarte 6-0, 6-1; Peter Palombi (B) d. Christian Romo 6-2, 6-2; Kyle Amarl (B) d. Michael Rascon 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles – Jed-Kyle Ramirez/Ashton Tuturo (B) d. Kenneth Fabela/Anthony Berrios 6-1, 6-4; Dustin Hiatt/Eduardo Alcaraz (D) d. Daniel Vermeulen/Vinal Chand 7-5, 1-6, 7-5; Damian Medrano/Antonio Bravo (D) d. David Wong/Lev Grinman 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Records – Davis (3-8), Beyer (3-8).

