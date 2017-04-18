Arenado hits 2 home runs, Rockies hold off Dodgers 4-3

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, center, watches his two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu fields a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Puig was safe at first on the play.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, right, points to the sky after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stands at the plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez watches a two-run home run by Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, of South Korea, throws to the plate during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, left, slides into second for a double under the tag of Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Greg Holland throws to the plate during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Colorado Rockies catcher Dustin Garneau, left, greets relief pitcher Greg Holland after the Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
