Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
VALERO TEXAS OPEN
Site: San Antonio.
Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course). Yardage: 7,435. Par: 72.
Purse: $6.2 million (First place: $1,116,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Charley Hoffman.
Last week: Wesley Bryan won the RBC Heritage.
Notes: For the second straight week, a PGA Tour event does not have anyone from the top 10 in the world ranking. Patrick Reed at No. 15 is the highest-ranked player at the Texas Open. ... Matt Kuchar is the only other player from the top 20 in the world who is playing. ... U.S. Amateur champion Curtis Luck, who made the cut in the Masters, is making his professional debut. ... Ian Poulter makes his final start on a major medical extension from a foot injury last year. Poulter needs $30,624 — alone in 36th place or better — secure his full card for the rest of the season. ... The AT&T Oaks course opened in 2010 and was designed by Greg Norman, with Sergio Garcia listed as a consultant. Garcia has played the tournament just one time since it moved to the TPC San Antonio. ... The 72-hole tournament record is 254 by Tommy Armour III in 2003 at La Cantera. That had stood as the PGA Tour record until Justin Thomas had a 253 at the Sony Open this year. ... The lowest 72-hole score at the AT&T Oaks Course is 274 by Adam Scott (2010) and Martin Laird (2013).
Next week: Zurich Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL
Site: Shenzhen, China.
Course: Genzon GC. Yardage: 7,145. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.8 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; 2:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-5 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Soomin Lee.
Last week: Edoardo Molinari won the Trophee Hassan II.
Notes: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is playing for the third straight year. His best finish was a tie for eighth last year. ... Tommy Fleetwood of England is in the field. He won earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, holding off Dustin Johnson. ... Genzon Golf Club was closed three weeks ahead of the tournament to make sure it was in the best shape possible. .... Kiradech Aphibarnrat won the inaugural tournament in 2015. ... This is the first of three European Tour events in China. The others are the Volvo China Open next week at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in the fall. ... Rain forced the Shenzhen International to finish on Monday last year, making it the first Monday finish for a regular European Tour event in five years.
Next week: Volvo China Open
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
BASS PRO SHOPS LEGENDS OF GOLF
Site: Ridgedale, Mo.
Courses: Buffalo Ridge Springs (Yardage: 7,026. Par: 71); Top of the Rock Par 3 (Yardage: 2,840. Par: 27).
Purse: $2.4 million (First prize: $230,000 each).
Television: Friday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champions: Michael Allen and Woody Austin.
Last week: Stephen Ames won the Mitusbishi Electric Classic.
Notes: Top of the Rock is the only Par 3 course used in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament. The two-man teams will play fourballs on Buffalo Ridge, and two rounds on Top of the Rock by playing nine holes of fourballs and nine holes of a modified alternate shot, in which both players hit a tee shot and pick which one to use. ... Bernhard Langer shot a 73 in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, ending his streak of 36 straight rounds at par or better on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Langer is leading the Charles Schwab Cup at $750,250, more than $200,000 ahead of Fred Couples. ... Steve Stricker is playing team events with Jerry Kelly is consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour Champions and next week on the PGA Tour at Zurich Classic.
Next tournament: Insperity Invitational on May 5-7.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
UNITED LEASING & FINANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Newburgh, Ind.
Course: Victoria National GC. Yardage: 7,242. Par: 72.
Purse: $600,000 (First prize: $108,000).
Television: Thursday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Seamus Power.
Last tournament: Casey Wittenberg won Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Next week: El Bosque Mexico Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Lotte Championship.
Next week: Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Chiba CC (Umesato Course), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda. Online: www.jgto.org
Sunshine Tour: Zimbabwe Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Defending champion: Lyle Rowe. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Challenge Tour: Turkish Airlines Challenge, Gloria GC, Antalya, Turkey. Defending champion: Clement Sordet. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
Korean PGA: Dongbu Insurance Promi Open, Dayou Montvert CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jinho Choi. Online: www.eng.koreapga.com
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: 86 Abierto ODE del Centro, Cordoba GC, Cordoba, Argentina. Defending champion: Anthony Paolucci. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
WOMEN
Ladies European Tour: Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, Terramar GC, Barcelona Spain. New tournament. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Symetra Tour: Sara Bay Classic, Sara Bay CC, Sarasota, Fla. Defending champion: Brittany Altomare. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Nexen Saint Nine Masters, Gaya GC, Gimhae, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Fujisankei Ladies Classic, Kawana Hotel GC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Shiho Oyama. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Comments