Turlock's Tilby shuts out Oakdale on golden birthday
Turlock High junior Dallin Tilby tossed a complete-game shutout against Oakdale during the opening game of the Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Oakdale High. Tilby punctuated his 17th birthday with a 2-0 win.
jcortez@modbee.com
More Videos
0:38
Turlock's Tilby shuts out Oakdale on golden birthday
3:09
MJC shortstop fights cancer
1:26
Ceres tennis star Nolan McCaig signs with Midwestern State in Texas
4:30
Meet Modesto Nuts groundskeeper Chris Ambler
1:55
Modesto JC catcher Enwiya signs with Saint Mary's
1:55
Modesto JC catcher Enwiya signs to play baseball at Saint Mary's
Ceres High School's No. 1 tennis player, Nolan McCaig, signed a national letter of intent to play collegiately at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the Ceres (Calif). H.S. gym.