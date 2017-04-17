Turlock's Tilby shuts out Oakdale on golden birthday

Turlock High junior Dallin Tilby tossed a complete-game shutout against Oakdale during the opening game of the Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Oakdale High. Tilby punctuated his 17th birthday with a 2-0 win.
MJC shortstop fights cancer

Modesto Junior College shortstop Tanner Peterson continues his fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was interviewed on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)

