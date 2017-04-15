MJC shortstop fights cancer

Ceres High School's No. 1 tennis player, Nolan McCaig, signed a national letter of intent to play collegiately at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the Ceres (Calif). H.S. gym.
The 2017 season brings many changes for the California League's Modesto Nuts. The team is now affiliated with the Seattle Mariners and also has a new groundskeeper in Chris Ambler, who chatted with The Modesto Bee's Joe Cortez on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at John Thurman Field just hours before the team's home opener. (jcortez@modbee.com)