Sports

April 15, 2017 12:10 PM

Paul Dunne leads by 2 at Trophee Hassan II

The Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco

Paul Dunne will take a 2-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II with a 4-under 69 on Saturday giving him a chance at his first professional title.

The Irishman had six third-round birdies, including on the last hole, to get to 8 under overall and increase his advantage over second-placed Renato Paratore. The one slip from Dunne was a double-bogey on No. 13.

Paratore surged up the leaderboard after a course-record 7-under 66 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco. The Italian fired in eight birdies and made just one bogey to jump 38 places.

Lasse Jensen (70), Paul Waring (69) and Pablo Larrazabal (69) were tied for third on 5 under, a shot behind Paratore and three off the lead.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball 0:45

The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball
Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:03

Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor
6:40 am wreck on Highway 99 at Whitmore, Ceres 0:19

6:40 am wreck on Highway 99 at Whitmore, Ceres

View More Video

Sports Videos