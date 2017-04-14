Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Local
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 6, Downey 0
Enochs
310
020
0
—
6
7
1
Downey
000
000
x
—
0
1
3
Jesse Davis, Butterfield (7) and J. Silva. Zack Cooper and Trammell. WP – Jesse Davis. LP – Zack Cooper.
Enochs (7-5) – Butterfield 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs, HR), Graham 2-3 (2 RBIs, run), Hale 1-4 (RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB), Beaudette 1-3 (RBI), wason 1-2 (run).
Downey (6-9) – Foote 1-3.
Gregori 8, Modesto 0
Gregori
023
003
0
—
8
11
2
Modesto
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Matt Dallas, Wade Brennecke (7) and Austin Turley. Shafer, Dabashi (6), Beltran (6) and Flores. WP – Matt Dallas. LP – Shafer.
Gregori (17-0, 12-0 MMC) – Matt Dallas 2-5 (RBI, 2b, 3b); Jimmy McClenaghan 2-3 (3 runs, 2 SB); Austin Turley 2-2 (RBI); Nick Urrutia 1-2 (3 RBIs).
Modesto – Soria 1-2, Nichols 1-3, Flores 1-3 (SB).
Valley Oak League
Manteca 3, Central Catholic 1
Manteca
000
002
1
—
3
10
1
C. Catholic
010
000
0
—
1
3
1
Kyle Rachels adn Ferrin Manulelelua. Alex Escobar and Beay. WP – Rachels. LP – Escobar.
Manteca (12-6, 4-4 VOL) – Joel Olmos (RBI, 2b), Alex Gouveia 2-3.
Central Catholic – no stats reported.
Golf
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 224, Beyer 227
at Dryden (par 36)
Downey – Eric Norris 38, Hunter Jones 40, John Molthen 47, Seth Silveira 47, Zac McGee 52
Beyer – Scotty Lucas 43, Brady Smith 43, Noah Haynes 44, Ethan Zapien 47, Zac Tobias 50.
Trans Valley League
Escalon 183, Mountain House DQ
at Escalon GC (par 32)
Escalon (8-1) – Zack Gardner 32, Nathan Sarkozy 34, Danny Bava 37, Brandon Levin 39, Nick Lattig 41, Jimmy Wentzall 41.
Mountain House (1-7) – Sehaj Cheema 42, Brandon Ang 49, Jensen LeBlanc 51.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 114, Davis 38
200 Medley Relay – Downey 1:48.89. 200 Free – Cline (Dow) 2:04.60. 200 IM – White (Dow) 2:12.44. 50 Free – White (Downey) 22.41. 100 Fly – Najera (Dow) 1:05.11. 100 Free – Do (Dav) 58.32. 500 Free – Williamson (Dow) 6:15.32. 200 Free Relay – Downey 1:44.29. 100 Back – Najera (Dow) 1:05.79. 100 Breast – Salazar (Dow) 1:12.87. 400 Free Relay – Downey 3:57.94.
Modesto 95, Beyer 75
200 Medley Relay – Modesto 1:55.53. 200 Free – J. Berry (B) 1:53.5. 200 IM – B. Berry (B) 2:18.2. 50 Free – T.Jones (B) 24.16. 100 Fly – E. Klump (M) 59.62. 100 Free – J. Pallios (M) 52.56. 500 Free – J. Berry (B) 5:18.12. 200 Free Relay – Beyer 1:38.8. 100 Back – T. Kalieh (M): 1:07.38. 100 Breast – M. Thompson (M): 1:11.8. 400 Free Relay – Breyer 3:37.02.
JV – Modesto 94, Beyer 76.
Central California Conference
Turlock 116, Pitman 70
200 medley relay – Turlock 1:49.59. 200 free – Andrew Lawson (T) 1:57.90. 200 IM – Matthew Hesse (T) 2:19.50. 50 free – Trent Yandell (T) 23.28. 100 butterfly – Nolan Lok (P) 59.87. 100 free – Yandell 52.77. 500 free – Lawson 5:24.70. 200 free relay – Turlock 1:40.00. 100 backstroke – Hesse 59.11. 100 breaststroke – Dylan Bernardi (T) 1:12.33. 400 free relay – Turlock 3:41.55. Diving - Josh Hamby (P) 231.90.
JV – Turlock won 111-55.
Valley Oak League
TRI-MEET
Ripon 101, Lathrop 31
Ripon 94, Weston Ranch 37
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 106, Davis 51
200 Medley Relay – Downey 2:17.35. 200 Free – Lehman (Dow) 2:25.26. 200 IM – Pinto (Dow) 2:48.65. 50 Free – Kline (Dow) 30.17. 100 Fly – Vickery (Dow) 1:20.62. 100 Free – Amaral-Bauer (Dav) 1:05.76. 500 Free – Jackson (Dow) 6:37.19. 200 Free Relay – Downey 1:53.34. 100 Back – Pinto (Dow) 1:17.96. 100 Breast – Davis (Dow) 1:28.94.. 400 Free Relay – Downey 4:36.20.
JV – Downey won.
Beyer 91, Modesto 78
200 Medly Relay – Modesto 2:06.06. 200 Free – C. Berry (B) 2:04.44. 200 IM – B. Hamilton (B) 2:29.04. 50 Free – G. Stein (M): 27.56. 100 Fly – B. Hamilton (B): 1:06.37. 100 Free – G. Stein (M): 1:01.2. 500 Free – C. Berry (B): 5:41.8. 200 Free Relay – Beyer 1:57.5. 100 Back – C. Austin (M) 1:09.6. 100 Breast – N. Wenstrup (M): 1:18.7. 400 Free Relay – Beyer (B) 4:06.03
JV – Beyer 106, Modesto 60.
Central California Conference
Turlock 99, Pitman 87
200 medley relay – Turlock 2:02.15. 200 free – Isabella Romeo (T) 2:10.79. 200 IM – Gabby Sotomayor (P) 2:36.00. 50 free – Kathryn McMillan (T) 27.54. 100 butterfly – Lindsey Amos (T) 1:07.20. 100 free -- Audrey Morgan (P) 58.10. 500 free -- Hannah Pimental (P) 6:17.66. 200 free relay – Turlock 1:51.06. 100 backstroke – Allison Serratos (T) 1:05.58. 100 breaststroke – Morgan 1:14.77. 400 free relay – Pitman 4:01.76. Diving - Sydney Chiesa (T) 135.30.
JV – Turlock won 132-43.
Valley Oak League
TRI-MEET
Ripon 121, Lathrop 40
Ripon 119, Weston Ranch 49
Tennis
High School
Mdoesto Metro Conference
Gregori 6, Modesto 3
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Ken Whang 6-0, 6-1; Ian Felton (G) d. Ryan Silva 6-4, 6-2; Thai Nguyen (G) d. Noah Raj 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (0); Ethan Switzer (G) d. Austin Zheng 6-1, 6-2; Emilio Takenaga (G) d. Kadmiel Gwasira 7-5, 6-2; Jake Lynch (G) d. Saad Mirza 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles – Roel Dahuya/Harben Mahil (G) d. Gagandeep Singh/Darshan Vijaykumar 6-1, 6-2; Alex Jensen/Shengkai Su(G) d. Daniel ChoAhn/Weston Berger 6-3, 7-6 (3); Neil Carlson/Aron Tan (G) d. Nikita Bair/Neeraj Sandhu 6-3, 7-5.
Records – Gregori (11-0, 10-0 MMC); Modesto (6-4 MMC).
Valley Oak League
Manteca 9, Oakdale 0
Singles – Solman Aniss (M) d. Zack Miller 6-0 (default); Sio Hao Tang (M) d. Daniel Lobert 6-3, 6-3; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Angel Padilla 6-2, 6-0; Yok Whai Ma (M) d. C.J. Toledo 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Poncini (M) d. Liam Peters 6-0, 6-0; De’Angelo Caldera (M) d. Frankie Dutra 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles – Dhillion Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Jaylen Fogleman/Shivam Mistry 6-2, 2-0 (default); Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzales (M) d. Matt Kjeldgaard/Chris Frye 6-2, 6-2; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Clay Verdegan/Teo Diaz 6-2, 7-5.
Records – Manteca (14-6, 13-0 VOL).
