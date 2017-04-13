Gallery: Modesto Nuts down JetHawks 8-0 on opening day

Modesto Nuts players take batting and fielding practice before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts manger Mitch Canham throws batting practice before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay, left, hits infield practice before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts mascots parade in the outfield with kids from the Eisenhut Youth baseball league before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Members of the color guard from Turlock's Stanislaus Military Academy post the colors during the national anthem before the Modesto Nuts' opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts Executive Vice President Mike Gorrasi welcomes the fans before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Former Modesto Nuts and current Lancaster JetHawks manager Fred Ocasio meets with umpires and new Nuts manager Mitch Canham before the opening day game at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts opening day game with the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts shortstop Donnie Walton hits a single during the opening day game with the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts pitcher Anthony Misiewicz delivers a 91mph pitch during the opening day game with the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts third baseman Logan Taylor throws out a batter during the opening day game with the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Modesto Nuts' Donnie Walton knocks down a ball at shortstop during the opening day game with the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
