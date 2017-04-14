Meet Modesto Nuts groundskeeper Chris Ambler

The 2017 season brings many changes for the California League's Modesto Nuts. The team is now affiliated with the Seattle Mariners and also has a new groundskeeper in Chris Ambler, who chatted with The Modesto Bee's Joe Cortez on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at John Thurman Field just hours before the team's home opener. (jcortez@modbee.com)