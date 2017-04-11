Sports

April 11, 2017 10:44 PM

Pedroia drives in 4 runs for Boston in 8-1 win over Orioles

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press
BOSTON

Drew Pomeranz struck out six in his season debut and Dustin Pedroia drove in four runs and the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Tuesday night.

Christian Vazquez added a two-run triple in the eighth, capping off a 4-for-4 game, as the Red Sox tagged Baltimore pitchers for 15 hits and had back-to-back three-run innings in the seventh and eighth to blow the game open.

Pomeranz, who opened the season on the disabled list with a strained left forearm, took a shutout into the seventh inning. He held Baltimore to four hits and one run in six innings and picked up his first win at Fenway Park.

Pablo Sandoval had a sacrifice fly in the second and Pedroia had one in the fifth off Dylan Bundy (1-1), who was strong through the first six innings. Bundy pitched 6 1-3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rusty Kuntz on how retrieving a beach ball led to a great catch

Rusty Kuntz on how retrieving a beach ball led to a great catch 1:43

Rusty Kuntz on how retrieving a beach ball led to a great catch
A's manager Bob Melvin assesses strong debut by rookie pitcher Sean Manaea 1:38

A's manager Bob Melvin assesses strong debut by rookie pitcher Sean Manaea
Five questions facing the San Francisco Giants 2:22

Five questions facing the San Francisco Giants

View More Video

Sports Videos