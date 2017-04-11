Gallery: Enochs dispactches Downey 6-2 in MMC softball

Enochs pitcher Raquel Chaidez delivers a pitch during the Modesto Metro conference game with Downey at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Enochs won the game 6-2.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Downey third baseman Deja Acosta tags out Enochs runner Janelle Alvarez during the Modesto Metro conference game at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Enochs' Jazmine Smith-Gomez bats during the Modesto Metro conference game with Downey at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Enochs shortstop Bianca Benitez fires to first base for an out during the Modesto Metro conference game with Downey at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Downey pitcher Sierra Harper delivers a pitch during the Modesto Metro conference game tin Enochs at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Enochs' Raquel Chaidez drives the ball during the Modesto Metro conference game with Downey at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
