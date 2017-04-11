Signature moment: Gregori honors 19 student-athletes

At Gregori High, 19 student-athletes have committed or will commit to two- or four-year colleges. Thirteen of them attended a lunchtime celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the school library. The event was hosted by principal Brad Goudeau and athletic director Jim Davis.
Julian Favela went the distance and Matt Dallas homered and drove in four runs as the Gregori High baseball team beat Modesto high in their series opener at 7-1 on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Streeter Field in Modesto, California.