Gregori takes series opener against Modesto

Julian Favela went the distance and Matt Dallas homered and drove in four runs as the Gregori High baseball team beat Modesto high in their series opener at 7-1 on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Streeter Field in Modesto, California.
jcortez@modbee.com
66th annual Oakdale Rodeo

Sports

66th annual Oakdale Rodeo

Bull riders Bryce Barrios and Jeremy Kolich and bareback rider Kaycee Feild talk about their performances at the 66 Oakdale Rodeo, Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Oakdale Saddle Club in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Sports Videos