66th annual Oakdale Rodeo

Bull riders Bryce Barrios and Jeremy Kolich and bareback rider Kaycee Feild talk about their performances at the 66 Oakdale Rodeo, Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Oakdale Saddle Club in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Beyer senior Trevor Ravelli goes the distance in an extra-inning 5-3 victory over Enochs on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. After giving up a two-run home run to tie the game, Ravelli ignites an eighth-inning rally with a single.