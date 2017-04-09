Young Texas cowboy captures bull riding title at Oakdale Rodeo

It hasn’t taken long for Texas cowboy Bryce Barrios to feel bull riding’s punishing toll.
He recites the list in a matter-of-fact tone: Broken arms, broken legs and the like. A meniscus injury has left him with fluid in his knee, a constant reminder that messing with nasty beasts in ill humor is bad for your health.
By the way, Barrios is only 22.
Happily for him, the rodeo trail grew a few flowers Sunday at the 66th Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo. Barrios solved the four-legged puzzle named Speculation for a score of 83 points and the rodeo championship. He’ll bring home nearly $3,200 while further souring Speculation’s mood.
“The pain goes away when you win a check,” Barrios said as he sat behind the bucking chutes at day’s end.
Barrios, from Bluff Dale, Texas (a truck drive south of Fort Worth), has worked this year on the Professional Bull Riders circuit. His trip to Oakdale marked his first rodeo of 2017, only it didn’t look like his first rodeo. On a day the the bull riders survived the 8-second whistle only six times in 25 tries, Barrios gripped his bull rope and never let go.
“It’s just part of the game. You gotta deal with it,” he said in reference to his many injuries. “The last three or four weeks have been pretty rough. Today was a lot better.”
A capacity crowd of about 6,500 approved Barrios’ ride and most everything else on a nearly perfect weather day, a contrast to the rain that beset Saturday’s performance. The young cowboy had to be at his best. He edged Kurtis Turner and Dalan Duncan, Saturday’s leaders, by a point. Norco’s Jeremy Kolich, an 11-year PRCA veteran, also starred Sunday with his 81 for fourth place.
“My plan was to stay on for eight (seconds). My plan worked out,” Kolich said. “I’ve got a list of injuries that go along with the alphabet, that’s for sure.”
A field of 336 wrapped up three days of competition at the saddle club. The all-around champion was Kyle Lucas, a roper from Carstairs, Alberta, who earned nearly $2,500 in team roping and tie-down roping. The runner-up was Blake Hirdes of Turlock.
