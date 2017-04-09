Sports

April 09, 2017 6:39 PM

Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Monday, April 10, 2017

Boys golf

TBA – Enochs, Gregori, Downey, Atwater, Turlock, Merced, Golden Valley, Pitman at Atwater Invitational (Saddle Creek GC); Ceres, Ripon at Ty Caplin Invitational (Elkhorn GC, Stockton)

3 p.m. – East Union at Kimball, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Manteca at East Union, Central Catholic at Sierra, Weston Ranch at Kimball, Central Valley at Ceres, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy

Softball

4 p.m. – Livingston at Patterson, Central Valley at Ceres, Kimball at Lathrop, Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Baseball

4 p.m. – Turlock vs. Casa Grande-Petaluma in Boras Classic (McAuliffe Ballparks, Sacramento)

3:45 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Gregori at Modesto, Turlock Christian at Millennium, Big Valley Christian at Elliot Christian

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Delhi cowboy wins senior team roping at Oakdale Rodeo

Delhi cowboy wins senior team roping at Oakdale Rodeo 1:05

Delhi cowboy wins senior team roping at Oakdale Rodeo
Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics 0:59

Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics
2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day 1:29

2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day

View More Video

Sports Videos