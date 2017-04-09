Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Monday, April 10, 2017

Boys golf
TBA – Enochs, Gregori, Downey, Atwater, Turlock, Merced, Golden Valley, Pitman at Atwater Invitational (Saddle Creek GC); Ceres, Ripon at Ty Caplin Invitational (Elkhorn GC, Stockton)
3 p.m. – East Union at Kimball, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
Boys volleyball
5 p.m. – Manteca at East Union, Central Catholic at Sierra, Weston Ranch at Kimball, Central Valley at Ceres, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
Softball
4 p.m. – Livingston at Patterson, Central Valley at Ceres, Kimball at Lathrop, Le Grand at Ripon Christian
Baseball
4 p.m. – Turlock vs. Casa Grande-Petaluma in Boras Classic (McAuliffe Ballparks, Sacramento)
3:45 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Gregori at Modesto, Turlock Christian at Millennium, Big Valley Christian at Elliot Christian
