Sports

April 09, 2017 12:59 AM

Lomachenko makes easy work of Sosa before 9th-rd TKO

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
OXON HILL, Md.

Vasyl Lomachenko dominated Jason Sosa before recording a ninth-round technical knockout to defend his WBO junior lightweight belt and complete a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic champion who is considered among the world's best fighters, looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa's corner stopped the fight.

Fellow Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in opener of an HBO fight card and the maiden event at the MGM National Harbor.

And Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a third-round technical knockout over Yuniesky Gonzalez in to unify the NABF and NABO light heavyweight belts.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights & Sounds of Love Modesto 2017

Sights & Sounds of Love Modesto 2017 1:54

Sights & Sounds of Love Modesto 2017
Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale 0:55

Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale

View More Video

Sports Videos