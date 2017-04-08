Seguin has only goal in shootout, Stars beat Avalanche 4-3

Tyler Seguin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night.
Dallas finished the season 34-37-11, amid speculation that Lindy Ruff was coaching the Stars for the last time. They had the best regular-season record in the Western Conference last season, but were 11th in the West and out of the playoffs this year.
Seguin beat Colorado's Jeremy Smith on Dallas' first shootout attempt. Kari Lehtonen stopped all three attempts by the Avalanche.
Seguin had tied the game at 3 with 6:16 remaining in regulation.
An apparent goal by John Klingberg with 1:08 left in overtime was disallowed when a video review showed that Dallas was offside.
Devin Shore and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Colorado got goals from Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon.
