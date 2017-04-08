Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over Blackhawks

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick
32) is scored against by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort, below, battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, right, falls as he compets for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb, below, does the splits as he battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing John Hayden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore, left, takes the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews gives chase during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin, left, of Russia, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller poses in his booth prior to an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks as he gets ready to announce his last home game before retiring, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Signs sit on top of seats thanking Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller prior to an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Miller will be announcing his last home game today before retiring.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
