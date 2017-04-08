Sports

April 08, 2017 12:09 PM

Middlesbrough's survival hopes hit by 0-0 draw vs Burnley

The Associated Press
MIDDLESBROUGH, England

Middlesbrough wasted a good chance to boost its slim survival hopes as the Premier League's lowest-scoring team drew 0-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Having collected only three points away from home all season, Burnley was an ideal opponent for next-to-last Middlesbrough but there was a lack of cutting edge from both teams.

Alvaro Negredo had a shot well saved by Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, while Daniel Ayala had a header cleared off the line for the hosts.

The point moved Middlesbrough six points from safety with seven games left, but it will need to dramatically improve a record of just 22 goals this season.

