Randle, Brewer help Lakers edge Kings 98-94

Julius Randle scored 25 points and Corey Brewer stole an inbounds pass with 5 seconds to play, was fouled and made both free throws to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 98-94 victory Friday night over the Sacramento Kings.
Brandon Ingram had 14 points and D'Angelo Russell scored 13 for the Lakers. Jordan Clarkson finished with 12 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 rebounds in a victory that hurt Los Angeles in the lottery.
The Lakers remained 1 ½ games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Lakers have only three games remaining. The Suns beat Oklahoma City earlier Friday.
The King got 19 points from Skal Labissiere, 14 from Willie Cauley-Stein, 17 from Buddy Hield and 15 from Darren Collison.
The Kings shot 50.7 percent from the field but turned the ball over 23 times.
