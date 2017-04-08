Sports

April 08, 2017 12:31 AM

Braun scores on wild pitch in 11th, Brewers beat Cubs 2-1

By GENARO C. ARMAS AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE

Ryan Braun scored from third base on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Reliever Mike Montgomery (0-2) worked an 0-2 count on Manny Pina with one out before throwing a changeup that bounced past catcher Willson Contreras to the backstop. Contreras' throw home to Montgomery was late, and the Brewers celebrated by mobbing Braun at the plate.

Braun led off the inning with a single before moving to third after Jesus Aguilar walked and Jett Bandy was hit by pitch.

Jared Hughes (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. The right-hander got a 4-6-3 double play to end a threat in the 10th after the Cubs put runners at first and second with one out.

