Machado, Smith HRs rally Orioles past Yankees 6-5

Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Friday night.
Machado hit a three-run drive in the fifth inning to make it 5-4, and Smith completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-run shot off Tyler Clippard (0-1).
Donnie Hart (1-0) earned his first major league victory by getting the final out in the New York seventh. Brad Brach struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Britton got three straight outs for his second save.
After sweeping Toronto in their opening series, the Orioles are 3-0 and alone atop the AL East.
Matt Holliday homered and had three RBIs for New York, Gary Sanchez hit a two-run drive and Brett Gardner had three hits and scored three runs.
