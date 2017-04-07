Sports

April 07, 2017 10:41 PM

Conley scores 31, Grizzlies beat Knicks to clinch seventh

By CLAY BAILEY Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Mike Conley scored 31 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 101-88 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Friday night.

Conley was 12 of 17 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The Grizzlies will face the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Wayne Selden scored a career-high 13 points and Vince Carter added 12, including a trio of 3-pointers as the Grizzlies pulled away with a 16-2 rally in the fourth quarter.

Courtney Lee led the Knicks with 16 points, while Maurice Ndour recorded a career-high 15. Justin Holiday finished with 12 points, and Willy Hernangomez had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, lost for the third time in the last four.

