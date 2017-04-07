Rain and mud test cowboys and beasts at 66th Oakdale Rodeo

Virgil Williams of Delhi has been competing at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo since he was 18.
He remembers taking home some day-money over the years at Oakdale, even rode a few bulls. He’s 59 now and one thing hasn’t changed – his trips to the Cowboy Capital of the World each April.
“This is a good rodeo for us in the area,” Williams said as he sat tall in the saddle. “It’s nice to win a rodeo like this.”
Williams, the heeler with team roping partner Ron Darnell of Sanger, won the three-round average in the Gold Card (senior) roping at the 66th Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo. Together, they navigated the mud and connected for some cash during Friday morning’s slack session.
6.2 Seconds for winning time Friday in steer wrestling
The rain eased slightly for the senior team ropers. Earlier, the steer wrestlers, younger team ropers and tie-down ropers galloped through difficult conditions in their first go-round.
Louisiana cowboy Tyler Pearson, currently ranked eighth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings, showed off his good form this spring by winning the steer wrestlers’ first go-round in 6.2 seconds.
Sharing first place in team roping were Cody Mora of Arroyo Grande and Joson Johe of San Luis Obispo; and Hollister tandem Mike Pivetti and Kim Gillespie. Both pairs were timed in 6.9 seconds. Matt Costa of Turlock and partner Trey Blackmore of Hillside, Ariz., placed third after their 7.2-second run.
Clint Nyegaard of Cuero, Texas, topped all tie-down ropers as he zipped through the slop in 8.6 seconds.
About 40 barrel racers trusted their horses’ quickness, agility and speed in the mud. Rachel Dice of Bryson was timed in 18.34 for the lead going into the weekend performances. Cheyenne Hattesen of Kerman was second (18.69), followed by Oakdale’s Katrina Dugo (18.80) and Ileaha Roquemore of Cottonwood (18.87).
The rodeo climaxes with the main performances Saturday and Sunday, beginning with grand entry both days at 1 p.m.
