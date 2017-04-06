Thursday’s Modesto Area high school and local golf results

Local
Baseball
High School
Central California Athletic Alliance
(Late Wednesday)
Millennium 7, Big Valley Chr. 6
Big Valley
006
000
0
—
6
7
3
Millennium
200
030
2
—
7
7
0
Justin Bond, Zach Copland (6) and Zack Copland, Cole Franks (6). Austin Gallbent, Nate Grat (3) and Saul Virgen, Ed Perez (3). WP – Graf. LP – Copland.
Big Valley Christian – Brian Scheg 2-2 (RBI), Justin Bond 2-3 (run, 2b).
Millennium – Nate Nunez 3-4 (2 runs, 3b), Austin Gallent 2-2 (2b), Ed Perez 1-3 (3b).
Golf
Local
Spring Creek-Guest Day
Member-Guest
1st Place – Gail Sanders, Sandi Dempster, Jenny Krajewski, Melissa Tyrus.
2nd Place – Laura Moore, Erlinda Martinez, Shelly Zeff, Debbie Cardoza.
Closest to Pin – Cathy Callistro.
Member - Member
1st Place – Karina Ilardi, Patty Davis, Catheryn Harty, Patti Gillihan.
Closest to Pin – Mary Whitaker.
Creekside LadyBugs
Captains Trophy – Marilyn McRitchie 71
Criers Competitions Game
1st Flight – Marilyn McRitchie 65.
2nd Flight – Sandy Dieker 67, Val Guardino 68.
3rd Flight – Rebecca Lane 69, Shirley Keyser 70.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
2BB of 4-SOME
1. Barb Craig, Judi O'Connell,, Beth Bruegger, Jan Wohl 123; 2. Virginia Whitworth, Sylvia Colyhn, Patty Briscoe, Addie Hansberry 124; 3. Michelle Schilber, Diane Pohl, Judy Lehr, Blind Draw 131.
Turlock Golf & Country Club
1st Flight – J. Harcksen, B. Romero, K. Hoch
2nd Flight – L. Gomez, R. Rivera, L. Gonzalves.
3rd Flight – M. Castro, J. Veidhuis, J. Noah.
Tennis
High School
Central California Conference
Golden Valley 5, Atwater 4
Singles – Joe Falconi (GV) d. Eduardo Delgadillo 6-4, 6-1; Marcos Ahumeda (A) d. Hann Osborne 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 tiebreak; Anthony Naranjo (A) d. Tou Lee 6-2, 6-1; Aiden O’Herin (A) d. Andy Rodriguez 7-6(3), 6-1; Rafa Radillo (GV) d. Yordi Covarrubias 7-5, 7-5; Regan Xiong (GV) d. Daniel Mead 7-6(3), 6-1.
Doubles – Khamme Xiong/Bryan Robles GV) d. Eduardo Diaz/Eric Juarez 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Martinez/Marcus Baladad (GV) d. Isaac Avila/ Michael Bray 6-1, 6-2; Malachi Jensen/Alfonso Torres (A) d. Jorge Rodriguez/Stefen Gonzales 6-1, 7-5.
Records – Atwater (2-8).
Track and Field
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference (Late Wednesday)
Modesto 71, Gregori 65
Results – 100m – Rojer (G) 11.69; 200m – Rafael R. (G) 23.58; 1600m – Guerrero (M) 4:40.72; 3200m – Duquette (M) 10:41; 110HH – Perrez (M) 18.80; 4x100 – Gregori 45.37; 800 – Perez (M) 2:08.39; 400 – Alfaro (M) 54.05; 300H – Perez (M) 47.84; HJ – Castillo (G) 5’6”; TJ – Castillo (G) 39’6”; LJ – Verduzco (M) 20’1/2”; SP – Outlaw (G) 40’3.5”; Discus – Outlaw (G) 121’5”; PV – Wheeler (G) 11’.
JV – Modesto 79, Gregori 59
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference (Late Wednesday)
Gregori 74, Modesto 62
Results – 100m – James (M) 13.62; 200m – RIcci (G) 29.55; 1600m – Coyle (M) 5:43.98; 3200m – Perez (M) 12:46; 110HH – Guzman (M) 18.97; 4x100 – Modesto 52.65; 800 – Garcia (G) 2:31.36; 400 – Kukuwandll (G) 1:05.0; 300H – Guzman (M) 55.16; 4x400 – Gregori 4:31.5; HJ – Crew (G) 4’10”; TJ – Chapell (G) 31’5”; LJ – Chapell (G) 15’6.5”; SP – Pedretti (M) 31’6”; Discus – 96’3.5”; PV – Johnston (M) 7’6”.
JV – Modesto 69.5, Gregori 48.5
