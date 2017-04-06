Vrbata scores 2 to lead Coyotes past Canucks

1:01 Fire burns outbuildings, vehicles behind Empire home Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

0:47 Wilson Elementary School Gets Some Love

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized