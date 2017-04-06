Local Digest: Enochs’ Brooks receives NorCal coaching honor

The success of the Enochs High girls wrestling program has been recognized, and Duane Brooks soon will take a well-deserved bow.
Brooks, who leads the Eagles’ boys and girls wrestling teams, has been named the Northern California Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year. The California Coaches Association notified Brooks, who will be honored at a reception and dinner on June 17 at the Doubletree Hotel in Sacramento.
“It’s humbling and exciting,” Brooks said. “You don’t get this opportunity very often. It’s all thanks to my girls.”
The Enochs girls, under Brooks, won an historic state team title in 2015. The Eagles placed fourth in 2016 and sixth this year.
Enochs wrestlers have annexed state individual titles the last three years: Sariyah Jones in 2015 and ‘16 and Rory Coscia two months ago. Katrina Guevara twice has reached the state finals.
“The reality is that we’ve been pretty consistent but we’re running into more competition and teams with full lineups,” Brooks said. “We have to find more girls and build full teams like Tokay and Selma.”
MJC fundraiser – The public is invited to attend the 18th Beer, Wine and Gourmet Food Tasting, a fundraiser for the Modesto Junior College Athletics Department and MJC Foundation. It will be held Friday, May 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center at MJC West.
More than 30 breweries, wineries and local food establishments are expected to take part. There also will be sports memorabilia, door prizes and musical entertainment. The event will help all 21 sports teams at MJC.
Tickets will cost $40 pre-sale and $45 at the door. Call MJC, 575-6270; or MJC Foundation, 575-6619; or visit www.mjc.edu/athletics/.
UC Merced fundraisers – Former major league pitcher Dave Dravecky, whose throwing arm eventually was amputated due to cancer, will tell his inspiring story at UC Merced’s seventh annual Building Future Champions Dinner & Auction on Thursday, April 20. UC Merced athletics also will be helped at the Ma Kelley Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, April 21, at Turlock Country Club.
The events have raised more than $330,000 for UC Merced athletics since 2005. Call Jeff Luna, 228-7787.
